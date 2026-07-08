iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Closing Bell: Sensex Crashes 1,677 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,000 as US-Iran Tensions and Soaring Crude Trigger Broad Market Sell-Off

8 Jul 2026 , 07:02 PM

Indian benchmark indices tumbled sharply on July 8, 2026, with Nifty plunging 516.65 points to 23,882.05 and Sensex crashing 1,677.12 points to 76,503.60, after US President Donald Trump declared the Iran ceasefire effectively over following fresh US strikes, sending Brent crude above $78 per barrel. Banking stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with PSU Banks and Private Banks leading a broad-based decline as India VIX surged nearly 30%. Rupee depreciation and weak global cues added to the risk-off mood, leaving nearly every sector in the red.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

  • Nifty 50 closed at 23,882.05 down 516.65 points (2.12%)
  • Sensex ended at 76,503.60, down 1,677.12 points (2.15%)
  • Nifty Bank settled at 56,742.60, down 1,458.10 points (2.51%)

Top Gainers for Today

1. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited – closing at 247.00 up by 1.15%

2. Bajaj Auto Limited – closing at 10,175.00 up by 0.65%

3. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 973.55 up by 0.42%

Top Losers for Today 

1. Jio Financial Services Limited – closing at 230.86 down by 5.02%

2. Shriram Finance Limited – closing at 1,015.00 down by 4.86%

3. Hindustan Unilever Limited – closing at 2,134.60 down by 3.36%

Trending stocks

1. Inter Globe Aviation Limited –

  • Closed at ₹5,120.00, down 5.10%

Decline in Domestic Market Share Weighed on Sentiment: DGCA data showed IndiGo’s domestic market share eased to 64.9% in May, raising concerns over increasing competition despite the airline retaining its dominant position in the Indian aviation market.

Rising Crude Oil Prices Raised Cost Concerns: Airline stocks came under pressure after Brent crude oil surged following escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, increasing concerns over higher Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs and pressure on operating margins.

US-Iran Geopolitical Tensions Triggered Risk-Off Sentiment: Investor sentiment weakened after renewed tensions between the United States and Iran raised fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, driving crude oil prices sharply higher and weighing on aviation stocks globally.

Higher Fuel Costs Clouded Near-Term Profitability: Investors turned cautious as sustained strength in crude oil prices could increase operating expenses for airlines, with profitability depending on their ability to pass higher fuel costs on to passengers through fare hikes.

2. Maruti Suzuki India Limited

  • Closed at ₹13,974.00, down 3.88%

Customs Duty Demand Weighed on Investor Sentiment: Maruti Suzuki received a ₹9.5 crore customs duty demand, including penalty and interest, over an alleged differential duty payment on imported goods, creating short-term uncertainty for investors.

Sharp Rise in Crude Oil Prices Raised Cost Concerns: The surge in global crude oil prices following renewed US-Iran geopolitical tensions increased concerns over higher raw material, logistics, and manufacturing costs, putting pressure on the company’s margin outlook.

Broader Market Sell-Off Added Selling Pressure: Maruti Suzuki shares declined amid a sharp correction in the broader market as geopolitical tensions and inflation fears triggered widespread risk-off sentiment across Indian equities.

Company to Challenge the Order, Impact Expected to Be Limited: Although Maruti Suzuki stated that it will appeal the customs order and does not expect any material financial or operational impact, the regulatory development contributed to cautious near-term market sentiment.

Sectoral Performance Index

Indices

Change

Nifty PSU Bank

-2.72%

Nifty Chemical

-2.67%

Nifty Cement

-2.57%

Nifty Private Bank

-2.52%

Nifty FMCG

-2.49%

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank

-2.45%

Nifty Media

-2.31%

Nifty Oil & Gas

-2.23%

Nifty Auto

-2.23%

Nifty Infrastructure

-2.16%

Nifty Realty

-1.81%

Nifty India Defence

-1.67%

Nifty IT

-1.37%

Nifty Consumer Durables

-1.33%

Nifty Energy

-1.26%

Nifty Pharma

-0.97%

Nifty Metal

-0.91%

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

PSU Banks (-2.72%) emerged as the worst-performing sector as investors adopted a risk-off approach amid escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices, and a sharp spike in market volatility, triggering broad-based selling in banking stocks. Private Banks (-2.52%) and Financial Services Ex-Bank (-2.45%) also declined as concerns over higher inflation, a weaker rupee, and potential pressure on economic growth weighed on financials. Chemicals (-2.67%), Cement (-2.57%), FMCG (-2.49%), Oil & Gas (-2.23%), Auto (-2.23%), Infrastructure (-2.16%), Realty (-1.81%), India Defence (-1.67%), IT (-1.37%), Consumer Durables (-1.33%), Energy (-1.26%), Pharma (-0.97%), and Metals (-0.91%) also witnessed broad-based selling as investors booked profits and shifted towards safer assets following renewed fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, rising crude oil prices, weak global market cues, and a nearly 30% surge in India VIX, which dampened risk appetite across the market.

Main Reasons for Stock Market down Today

  1. Renewed US-Iran Geopolitical Tensions Triggered Risk-Off Sentiment
    Investor confidence weakened sharply after US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire agreement with Iran was effectively over following fresh US strikes on Iran. The renewed geopolitical tensions raised concerns over stability in the Middle East and prompted investors to reduce exposure to equities.
  2. Sharp Rise in Crude Oil Prices Increased Inflation Concerns
    Brent crude oil surged above     $78 per barrel after fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz intensified. Higher crude prices are negative for India as they increase the country’s import bill, fuel inflationary pressures, raise input costs for businesses, and weigh on corporate profitability.
  3. Weak Global Market Cues Pressured Domestic Equities
    Global equity markets remained under pressure, with major Asian indices such as Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi trading lower, while US markets ended the previous session in the red. The weak global sentiment spilled over into Indian markets, resulting in broad-based selling.
  4. Surge in India VIX Reflected Rising Market Uncertainty
    India VIX, the market’s volatility gauge, jumped nearly     30% to around 15, indicating heightened uncertainty and increased risk perception among investors. The sharp rise in volatility encouraged risk-off positioning and accelerated selling across sectors, particularly banking and financial stocks.
  5. Rupee Depreciation Added to Market Pressure
    The Indian rupee weakened sharply against the US dollar amid rising crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and a stronger dollar. A weaker rupee increases imported inflation and negatively impacts investor sentiment, further contributing to the decline in the broader market.

Summary

Indian equities witnessed a sharp sell-off on July 8, 2026, as renewed US-Iran tensions, surging crude oil prices, and a spike in market volatility triggered broad-based selling across sectors.

  • PSU Banks, Private Banks, Financial Services, and other rate-sensitive sectors led the decline as investors turned risk-averse amid geopolitical uncertainty, a weaker rupee, and concerns over higher inflation and growth pressure.

  • Auto, Oil & Gas, FMCG, Chemicals, Cement, Realty, Infrastructure, IT, Pharma, and Metals also ended lower as investors booked profits and shifted to safer assets following fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz and weak global cues.

With Nifty 50 falling 516.65 points (-2.12%) to 23,882.05, Sensex declining 1,677.12 points (-2.15%) to 76,503.60, and Nifty Bank sliding 1,458.10 points (-2.51%) to 56,742.60, market sentiment remained weak due to the collapse in the US-Iran ceasefire outlook, Brent crude rising above $78 per barrel, global market weakness, a nearly 30% jump in India VIX, and rupee depreciation against the US dollar.

Related Tags

  • #BusinessNews
  • #CrudeOilPrices
  • #FinanceNews
  • #GeopoliticalTensions
  • #IndiaVIX
  • #InvestmentNews
  • #MarketCrash
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

ITDC Shares Rally 34% in Two Days, Hit Fresh 52-Week High on Tourism Growth Optimism

ITDC Shares Rally 34% in Two Days, Hit Fresh 52-Week High on Tourism Growth Optimism

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2026|07:10 PM
Closing Bell: Sensex Crashes 1,677 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,000 as US-Iran Tensions and Soaring Crude Trigger Broad Market Sell-Off

Closing Bell: Sensex Crashes 1,677 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,000 as US-Iran Tensions and Soaring Crude Trigger Broad Market Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2026|07:02 PM
Why Nifty 50 fell 500 points today?

Why Nifty 50 fell 500 points today?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2026|03:53 PM
Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $76 as US Strikes Iran Raise Fresh Supply Concerns

Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $76 as US Strikes Iran Raise Fresh Supply Concerns

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2026|03:01 PM
South Korea’s KOSPI Nears Bear Market as Chip Stocks Tumble Despite Samsung’s Record Profit

South Korea’s KOSPI Nears Bear Market as Chip Stocks Tumble Despite Samsung’s Record Profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2026|12:40 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.