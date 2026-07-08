Closing Bell: Sensex Crashes 1,677 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,000 as US-Iran Tensions and Soaring Crude Trigger Broad Market Sell-Off

Indian benchmark indices tumbled sharply on July 8, 2026, with Nifty plunging 516.65 points to 23,882.05 and Sensex crashing 1,677.12 points to 76,503.60, after US President Donald Trump declared the Iran ceasefire effectively over following fresh US strikes, sending Brent crude above $78 per barrel. Banking stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with PSU Banks and Private Banks leading a broad-based decline as India VIX surged nearly 30%. Rupee depreciation and weak global cues added to the risk-off mood, leaving nearly every sector in the red.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,882.05 down 516.65 points (2.12%)

Sensex ended at 76,503.60, down 1,677.12 points (2.15%)

Nifty Bank settled at 56,742.60, down 1,458.10 points (2.51%)

Top Gainers for Today

1. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited – closing at 247.00 up by 1.15%

2. Bajaj Auto Limited – closing at 10,175.00 up by 0.65%

3. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 973.55 up by 0.42%

Top Losers for Today

1. Jio Financial Services Limited – closing at 230.86 down by 5.02%

2. Shriram Finance Limited – closing at 1,015.00 down by 4.86%

3. Hindustan Unilever Limited – closing at 2,134.60 down by 3.36%

Trending stocks

1. Inter Globe Aviation Limited –

Closed at ₹5,120.00, down 5.10%

⮚ Decline in Domestic Market Share Weighed on Sentiment: DGCA data showed IndiGo’s domestic market share eased to 64.9% in May, raising concerns over increasing competition despite the airline retaining its dominant position in the Indian aviation market.

⮚ Rising Crude Oil Prices Raised Cost Concerns: Airline stocks came under pressure after Brent crude oil surged following escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, increasing concerns over higher Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs and pressure on operating margins.

⮚ US-Iran Geopolitical Tensions Triggered Risk-Off Sentiment: Investor sentiment weakened after renewed tensions between the United States and Iran raised fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, driving crude oil prices sharply higher and weighing on aviation stocks globally.

⮚ Higher Fuel Costs Clouded Near-Term Profitability: Investors turned cautious as sustained strength in crude oil prices could increase operating expenses for airlines, with profitability depending on their ability to pass higher fuel costs on to passengers through fare hikes.

2. Maruti Suzuki India Limited –

Closed at ₹13,974.00, down 3.88%

⮚ Customs Duty Demand Weighed on Investor Sentiment: Maruti Suzuki received a ₹9.5 crore customs duty demand, including penalty and interest, over an alleged differential duty payment on imported goods, creating short-term uncertainty for investors.

⮚ Sharp Rise in Crude Oil Prices Raised Cost Concerns: The surge in global crude oil prices following renewed US-Iran geopolitical tensions increased concerns over higher raw material, logistics, and manufacturing costs, putting pressure on the company’s margin outlook.

⮚ Broader Market Sell-Off Added Selling Pressure: Maruti Suzuki shares declined amid a sharp correction in the broader market as geopolitical tensions and inflation fears triggered widespread risk-off sentiment across Indian equities.

⮚ Company to Challenge the Order, Impact Expected to Be Limited: Although Maruti Suzuki stated that it will appeal the customs order and does not expect any material financial or operational impact, the regulatory development contributed to cautious near-term market sentiment.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

PSU Banks (-2.72%) emerged as the worst-performing sector as investors adopted a risk-off approach amid escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices, and a sharp spike in market volatility, triggering broad-based selling in banking stocks. Private Banks (-2.52%) and Financial Services Ex-Bank (-2.45%) also declined as concerns over higher inflation, a weaker rupee, and potential pressure on economic growth weighed on financials. Chemicals (-2.67%), Cement (-2.57%), FMCG (-2.49%), Oil & Gas (-2.23%), Auto (-2.23%), Infrastructure (-2.16%), Realty (-1.81%), India Defence (-1.67%), IT (-1.37%), Consumer Durables (-1.33%), Energy (-1.26%), Pharma (-0.97%), and Metals (-0.91%) also witnessed broad-based selling as investors booked profits and shifted towards safer assets following renewed fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, rising crude oil prices, weak global market cues, and a nearly 30% surge in India VIX, which dampened risk appetite across the market.

Main Reasons for Stock Market down Today

Renewed US-Iran Geopolitical Tensions Triggered Risk-Off Sentiment

Investor confidence weakened sharply after US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire agreement with Iran was effectively over following fresh US strikes on Iran. The renewed geopolitical tensions raised concerns over stability in the Middle East and prompted investors to reduce exposure to equities. Sharp Rise in Crude Oil Prices Increased Inflation Concerns

Brent crude oil surged above $78 per barrel after fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz intensified. Higher crude prices are negative for India as they increase the country’s import bill, fuel inflationary pressures, raise input costs for businesses, and weigh on corporate profitability. Weak Global Market Cues Pressured Domestic Equities

Global equity markets remained under pressure, with major Asian indices such as Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi trading lower, while US markets ended the previous session in the red. The weak global sentiment spilled over into Indian markets, resulting in broad-based selling. Surge in India VIX Reflected Rising Market Uncertainty

India VIX, the market’s volatility gauge, jumped nearly 30% to around 15 , indicating heightened uncertainty and increased risk perception among investors. The sharp rise in volatility encouraged risk-off positioning and accelerated selling across sectors, particularly banking and financial stocks. Rupee Depreciation Added to Market Pressure

The Indian rupee weakened sharply against the US dollar amid rising crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and a stronger dollar. A weaker rupee increases imported inflation and negatively impacts investor sentiment, further contributing to the decline in the broader market.

Summary–

Indian equities witnessed a sharp sell-off on July 8, 2026, as renewed US-Iran tensions, surging crude oil prices, and a spike in market volatility triggered broad-based selling across sectors.

PSU Banks, Private Banks, Financial Services, and other rate-sensitive sectors led the decline as investors turned risk-averse amid geopolitical uncertainty, a weaker rupee, and concerns over higher inflation and growth pressure.

Auto, Oil & Gas, FMCG, Chemicals, Cement, Realty, Infrastructure, IT, Pharma, and Metals also ended lower as investors booked profits and shifted to safer assets following fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz and weak global cues.

With Nifty 50 falling 516.65 points (-2.12%) to 23,882.05, Sensex declining 1,677.12 points (-2.15%) to 76,503.60, and Nifty Bank sliding 1,458.10 points (-2.51%) to 56,742.60, market sentiment remained weak due to the collapse in the US-Iran ceasefire outlook, Brent crude rising above $78 per barrel, global market weakness, a nearly 30% jump in India VIX, and rupee depreciation against the US dollar.