Closing Bell: Sensex Nifty close in Green as Pharma and Metal Stocks Lead Broad Recovery
14 May 2026 , 05:28 PM
The Indian benchmark indices staged a strong comeback on May 14, 2026, with Nifty climbing to 23,689 and Sensex gaining nearly 790 points to close at 75,398. A combination of strong Q4 earnings, bargain buying after recent sharp declines, positive global cues from US-China developments, and reports of possible tax relief on foreign bond investments lifted market sentiment broadly. Pharma, Healthcare, and Metal stocks led the charge, while IT remained the only major laggard, continuing to face pressure from AI disruption concerns.
Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance
Nifty 50 closed at 23,689.60 up 277.00 points (1.18%)
Sensex ended at 75,398.72, up 789.74 points (1.06%)
Nifty Bank settled at 54,128.95, up 672.80 points (1.26%)
Shares of Cipla surged around 8% after Q4 FY26 results and positive management commentary.
Strong Growth Outlook: Management guided for double-digit growth in the India business and expects momentum to continue in FY27, boosting investor confidence.
US Business Expansion Optimism: Cipla projected its US sales run-rate to improve to nearly $250 million per quarter by FY27-end, supported by new product launches and respiratory and peptide opportunities.
Positive FY27 Margin Guidance: The company guided for 18–20% EBITDA margin in FY27, with stronger profitability expected in the second half of the year.
Dividend Announcement: Cipla also announced a ₹13 per share final dividendfor FY26.
Shares of Adani Enterprises surged around 8%, hitting a fresh 52-week high amid strong investor interest and heavy trading volumes.
Large Block Deal Boosted Sentiment: Nearly 60 lakh shares worth around ₹1,435 crore changed hands in a block transaction, increasing market activity in the stock. Read more
Data Centre Expansion Optimism: Investor sentiment improved after Uber partnered with the Adani Group to set up its first India data centre, supporting Adani’s digital infrastructure growth plans, read more.
Fundraising & Growth Plans: The board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹15,000 crore, while long-term optimism remained strong around Adani’s infrastructure, renewable energy, and data centre businesses.
Dividend Announcement: The board recommended a dividend of ₹1.3 per equity share for FY26.
Shares of Bharti Airtel rose over 5% after Q4 FY26 results and positive investor sentiment around its Airtel Africa deal.
Airtel Africa Stake Deal Boosted Confidence: The company announced a ₹28,200 crore share-swap deal to acquire an additional 16.31% stake in Airtel Africa, which analysts viewed as strategically positive.
Strong Revenue Growth: Consolidated revenue increased around 16% YoY to ₹55,383 crore, supported by strong performance in India and Africa businesses.
Growth in Home Services Segment: Airtel’s broadband, Wi-Fi, and IPTV business continued strong momentum, with home services revenue reportedly rising over 37% YoY.
Strategic Partnerships & Dividend Support: Partnerships with Google and Zscaler for AI, cybersecurity, and messaging services, along with a ₹24 per share final dividend, further improved investor sentiment.
Proposal to Reduce Tax on Foreign Bond Investments Market sentiment improved after reports suggested that the government is considering a major reduction in taxes on bond investments made by foreign investors. The proposal, reportedly recommended by the RBI and under discussion with the Finance Ministry, raised hopes of fresh foreign capital inflows into Indian markets.
Strong Q4 Earnings Boosted Investor Confidence Several companies reported healthy March quarter earnings, which supported buying across sectors. Strong corporate performance from banking, metals, pharma, and industrial companies improved confidence that the earnings cycle is recovering after recent slowdown concerns.
Bargain Buying After Recent Market Correction
After multiple sessions of sharp decline, investors used lower market levels to accumulate quality stocks. This value buying helped benchmark indices recover strongly and supported broad-based gains across large-cap counters.
Positive Global Sentiment from US-China Developments
Investor sentiment improved globally as markets closely tracked the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Expectations of easing trade and geopolitical tensions between the two largest economies supported global equity markets and lifted Indian markets as well. Read more.
Cooling Bond Yields Supported Equity Markets
US Treasury yields eased slightly, reducing pressure on global equity markets. Lower bond yields generally improve the attractiveness of equities compared to fixed-income assets, encouraging investors to shift money back into stock markets.
Summary-
May 14, 2026, witnessed a strong rebound in the Indian stock market after recent volatility, supported by strong earnings, bargain buying, and improving global sentiment:
Pharma and Healthcare stocks led the rally, supported by rupee weakness, strong export outlook, defensive buying, and positive earnings updates from companies like Cipla and Zydus Lifesciences.
Metal and Infrastructure stocks gained strongly on rising global commodity prices, improving export opportunities, and optimism around government spending and industrial growth.
Financial and Banking stocks also moved higher due to expectations of supportive RBI liquidity measures and improving investor participation in domestic financial assets.
IT stocks remained under pressure, weighed down by concerns over AI-led disruption after OpenAI’s new enterprise deployment initiative raised fears around the traditional IT outsourcing model.
With Nifty rising 277 points (+1.18%) and Sensex gaining nearly 790 points (+1.06%), investor sentiment improved sharply due to strong Q4 earnings, hopes of lower taxes on foreign bond investments, positive global cues from US-China developments, and bargain buying after recent market corrections.
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