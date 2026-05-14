Closing Bell: Sensex Nifty close in Green as Pharma and Metal Stocks Lead Broad Recovery

The Indian benchmark indices staged a strong comeback on May 14, 2026, with Nifty climbing to 23,689 and Sensex gaining nearly 790 points to close at 75,398. A combination of strong Q4 earnings, bargain buying after recent sharp declines, positive global cues from US-China developments, and reports of possible tax relief on foreign bond investments lifted market sentiment broadly. Pharma, Healthcare, and Metal stocks led the charge, while IT remained the only major laggard, continuing to face pressure from AI disruption concerns.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,689.60 up 277.00 points (1.18%)

Sensex ended at 75,398.72, up 789.74 points (1.06%)

Nifty Bank settled at 54,128.95, up 672.80 points (1.26%)

Top Gainers

Eternal Limited – closed at 245.39 up by 3.18% Hindalco Industries Limited – closed at 1,104.00 up by 2.88%

Top Losers

Infosys Limited – closed at 1,094.10 down by 2.58% Tech Mahindra Limited – closed at 1,343.00 down by 2.33% HCL Technologies Limited – closed at 1,123.90 down by 1.69%

Trending stocks

1. Cipla Limited –

Closed at ₹1,435.00, up 8.09%

Shares of Cipla surged around 8% after Q4 FY26 results and positive management commentary.

Strong Growth Outlook: Management guided for double-digit growth in the India business and expects momentum to continue in FY27, boosting investor confidence.

US Business Expansion Optimism: Cipla projected its US sales run-rate to improve to nearly $250 million per quarter by FY27-end , supported by new product launches and respiratory and peptide opportunities.

Positive FY27 Margin Guidance: The company guided for 18–20% EBITDA margin in FY27, with stronger profitability expected in the second half of the year.

Dividend Announcement: Cipla also announced a ₹13 per share final dividend for FY26.

2. Adani Enterprises Limited –

Closed at ₹2,7169.00, up 8.85%

Shares of Adani Enterprises surged around 8%, hitting a fresh 52-week high amid strong investor interest and heavy trading volumes.

Large Block Deal Boosted Sentiment: Nearly 60 lakh shares worth around ₹1,435 crore changed hands in a block transaction, increasing market activity in the stock. Read more

Data Centre Expansion Optimism: Investor sentiment improved after Uber partnered with the Adani Group to set up its first India data centre, supporting Adani’s digital infrastructure growth plans, read more.

Fundraising & Growth Plans: The board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹15,000 crore , while long-term optimism remained strong around Adani’s infrastructure, renewable energy, and data centre businesses.

Dividend Announcement: The board recommended a dividend of ₹1.3 per equity share for FY26.

3.Bharti Airtel Limited–

Closed at ₹1,883.00, up 5.24%

Shares of Bharti Airtel rose over 5% after Q4 FY26 results and positive investor sentiment around its Airtel Africa deal.

Airtel Africa Stake Deal Boosted Confidence: The company announced a ₹28,200 crore share-swap deal to acquire an additional 16.31% stake in Airtel Africa , which analysts viewed as strategically positive.

Strong Revenue Growth: Consolidated revenue increased around 16% YoY to ₹55,383 crore, supported by strong performance in India and Africa businesses.

Growth in Home Services Segment: Airtel’s broadband, Wi-Fi, and IPTV business continued strong momentum, with home services revenue reportedly rising over 37% YoY.

Strategic Partnerships & Dividend Support: Partnerships with Google and Zscaler for AI, cybersecurity, and messaging services, along with a ₹24 per share final dividend, further improved investor sentiment.

4. Zydus Lifesciences Limited –

Closed at ₹993.65, up 5.79%

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences surged over 5% after the company announced a board meeting to consider a share buyback proposal.

Buyback Optimism Boosted Sentiment: Investors reacted positively after the company said its board will meet on May 19 to consider the buyback of equity shares.

US Acquisition Strengthened Outlook: Zydus announced the acquisition of Nasdaq-listed Assertio Holdings for $166.4 million (around ₹1,590 crore), strengthening its US specialty and oncology business.

Oncology Expansion Positive: The deal gives Zydus access to Assertio’s USFDA-approved oncology product ROLVEDON and an established US commercial platform, improving long-term growth visibility.

Pharma Sector Strength Supported Rally: Broader strength in pharma stocks, supported by rupee weakness and defensive buying in healthcare shares, also aided the rise in Zydus Lifesciences.

Sectoral Indices Performance

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Nifty Pharma (+2.74%)

Pharma stocks emerged as the top-performing sector as the Indian rupee hit a fresh record low against the US dollar.

A weaker rupee benefits export-focused pharmaceutical companies because a large portion of their revenues comes from overseas markets in dollar terms.

Stocks such as Cipla and Zydus Lifesciences gained strongly on improving export and earnings outlook.

Nifty Healthcare (+2.56%)

Healthcare stocks witnessed strong buying as global supply chain concerns increased amid ongoing Middle East tensions.

Rising disruptions in API and pharmaceutical supply chains boosted expectations of higher export demand for Indian drug manufacturers.

Strong gains in major pharma companies supported the overall healthcare index.

Nifty Metal (+2.04%)

Metal stocks rallied sharply due to rising global commodity prices and improving export opportunities.

Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions lifted prices of aluminium, zinc, copper, and other industrial metals, improving profitability expectations for Indian producers.

Rupee weakness further supported export-oriented metal companies by increasing rupee realisations from overseas sales.

Stocks like Vedanta and Hindalco Industries witnessed strong buying interest.

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank (+1.68%)

Financial services stocks gained on expectations that the RBI may continue supportive liquidity measures amid global uncertainty.

Improved investor participation in domestic financial assets and mutual funds supported sentiment across financial companies.

Continued government focus on infrastructure and defence spending also improved expectations for lending growth and financing activity.

Nifty Infrastructure (+1.41%)

Infrastructure stocks moved higher on optimism around increased government spending in infrastructure and defence-related projects.

Investors remained positive on capital goods and construction companies due to long-term project execution visibility.

Improved sentiment in industrial and manufacturing sectors also supported infrastructure-related counters.

Nifty IT (-1.99%)

IT stocks remained under pressure after OpenAI announced its new enterprise-focused AI deployment business.

Investors worried that AI companies may directly compete with traditional IT service firms in high-value consulting and enterprise transformation projects.

Concerns over disruption to the traditional outsourcing and billable-hour model triggered sharp selling across large-cap IT stocks like Infosys, Wipro, and Tata Consultancy Services.

Also read – Nifty IT Falls Nearly 40% From Peak As OpenAI-Led AI Disruption Triggers Selloff In TCS, Infosys Shares

Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Proposal to Reduce Tax on Foreign Bond Investments

Market sentiment improved after reports suggested that the government is considering a major reduction in taxes on bond investments made by foreign investors. The proposal, reportedly recommended by the RBI and under discussion with the Finance Ministry , raised hopes of fresh foreign capital inflows into Indian markets. Strong Q4 Earnings Boosted Investor Confidence

Several companies reported healthy March quarter earnings, which supported buying across sectors. Strong corporate performance from banking, metals, pharma, and industrial companies improved confidence that the earnings cycle is recovering after recent slowdown concerns. Bargain Buying After Recent Market Correction

After multiple sessions of sharp decline, investors used lower market levels to accumulate quality stocks. This value buying helped benchmark indices recover strongly and supported broad-based gains across large-cap counters. Positive Global Sentiment from US-China Developments

Investor sentiment improved globally as markets closely tracked the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Expectations of easing trade and geopolitical tensions between the two largest economies supported global equity markets and lifted Indian markets as well. Read more. Cooling Bond Yields Supported Equity Markets

US Treasury yields eased slightly, reducing pressure on global equity markets. Lower bond yields generally improve the attractiveness of equities compared to fixed-income assets, encouraging investors to shift money back into stock markets.

Summary-

May 14, 2026, witnessed a strong rebound in the Indian stock market after recent volatility, supported by strong earnings, bargain buying, and improving global sentiment:

Pharma and Healthcare stocks led the rally , supported by rupee weakness, strong export outlook, defensive buying, and positive earnings updates from companies like Cipla and Zydus Lifesciences.

Metal and Infrastructure stocks gained strongly on rising global commodity prices, improving export opportunities, and optimism around government spending and industrial growth.

Financial and Banking stocks also moved higher due to expectations of supportive RBI liquidity measures and improving investor participation in domestic financial assets.

IT stocks remained under pressure , weighed down by concerns over AI-led disruption after OpenAI’s new enterprise deployment initiative raised fears around the traditional IT outsourcing model.

With Nifty rising 277 points (+1.18%) and Sensex gaining nearly 790 points (+1.06%), investor sentiment improved sharply due to strong Q4 earnings, hopes of lower taxes on foreign bond investments, positive global cues from US-China developments, and bargain buying after recent market corrections.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.