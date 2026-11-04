Nifty Sensex Today: Nifty Extends Rally to 5th Day, Media, Metal and Realty Surge, IT Drags

Indian benchmark indices ended higher for a fifth straight session on November 4, 2026, with Nifty rising 149.75 points to 23,960.60 and Sensex adding 383.55 points to 77,301.40, as late-session buying erased early losses. Bharat Electronics surged after strong September-quarter numbers, while Media, Realty and Metal stocks led the sectoral gains and the broader market outperformed, with Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 1.55% and 2%. IT stocks were the lone drag, with TCS, HCLTech and Infosys among the top Nifty losers, even as continued foreign fund buying and softer crude prices kept sentiment upbeat.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,960.60 up 149.75 points (0.63%)

Sensex ended at 77,301.40, up 383.55 points (0.50%)

Nifty Bank settled at 55,913.60, up 373.55 points (0.67%)

Top Gainers

Jio Financial Services Limited – closing at 222.27 up by 3.73% Max Healthcare Institute Limited – closing at 927.15 up by 3.53%

Top Losers

Trending stocks

Closed at ₹398.00, up 4.71%

⮚ Strong Q2 Revenue Growth Kept Buying Momentum Alive: BEL reported revenue from operations of ₹7,291 crore in Q2 FY27, up 26.5% YoY from ₹5,764 crore, while H1 FY27 revenue rose 25.97% to ₹12,824 crore, reflecting healthy execution of defence and non-defence orders.

⮚ Double-Digit Profit Growth Supported Sentiment: Profit after tax rose 19.8% YoY to ₹1,541 crore and profit before tax rose 19% to ₹2,064 crore, extending the stock’s rally after the results announced on October 30.

⮚ Robust Order Book Improved Revenue Visibility: The company’s order book stood at ₹68,717 crore as of October 1, 2026, giving investors confidence in sustained earnings growth over the coming quarters.

⮚ Heavy Volumes Signalled Strong Investor Participation: BEL was the top Nifty 50 gainer, with about 2.35 crore shares worth roughly ₹924 crore changing hands, reflecting aggressive buying in the defence heavyweight. Read more here

Closed at ₹2,709.20, up 4.47%

⮚ Strong Q2 Operating Performance Lifted Confidence: Adani Enterprises’ Q2 FY27 total income jumped 74% YoY to ₹38,023 crore, EBITDA rose 62% to ₹6,316 crore and profit before tax surged 146% to ₹2,002 crore, even as profit after tax attributable to owners fell 55% to ₹1,492 crore.

⮚ Copper Business Ramp-Up Boosted Growth Outlook: Copper sales volume reached 80.6 thousand tonnes in Q2 versus 11.8 thousand tonnes a year earlier, driving a sharp expansion in revenue and highlighting the new copper business as a key growth engine.

⮚ Solar Manufacturing Expansion Added to Optimism: Solar module sales rose 35% to 1,478 MW, and module capacity reached 10 GW after a new 4.3 GW TopCon line was commissioned in September 2026, with a 6 GW cell line under construction.

⮚ Data Centre Wins Strengthened Long-Term Prospects: AdaniConneX secured a 240 MW hyperscale order in Navi Mumbai, taking tied-up data centre capacity beyond 1.2 GW and reinforcing the group’s digital infrastructure push.

Closed at ₹4,754.40, up 4.22%

⮚ Pre-Results Positioning Lifted the Stock: Investors built positions ahead of Titan’s Q2 FY27 results, scheduled for Thursday, November 5, with focus on jewellery growth and profitability after the recent weakness in the stock.

⮚ Strong Q2 Business Update Supported Sentiment: In its provisional update, Titan’s consumer businesses grew 25% YoY, with the domestic business up 22% and international operations up 97%, indicating healthy festive-season demand.

⮚ Jewellery and Other Segments Delivered Growth: The jewellery business grew 21%, while Watches grew 30%, EyeCare grew 28% and emerging businesses grew 21%, and the company added 78 net stores to reach 3,758 consumer retail stores.

⮚ Index Heavyweight Support Aided the Rally: Titan was the second-largest positive contributor to the Nifty (+17.45 points) after HDFC Bank, helping the benchmark recover from the weak start.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Sectoral performance remained broadly positive on 4 November 2026, with all major sectoral indices except IT ending in the green as investors rotated into domestic-facing and cyclical pockets amid improving risk appetite. Nifty Media (+5.15%) emerged as the best-performing sector, with the index hitting a fresh 52-week high on strong buying in TV broadcasting stocks such as Zee Entertainment, which rose as much as 7% intraday. Nifty Realty (+2.85%) extended gains, likely helped by softer US bond yields and a firmer rupee that improved risk appetite for rate-sensitive stocks, while Nifty Metal (+2.80%) advanced as a weaker dollar and sharply higher gold and silver prices supported metal counters. Nifty Energy (+2.17%) also closed firmly higher, aided by easing crude oil prices and buying in heavyweights, and Nifty FMCG (+1.50%) and Nifty Auto (+1.16%) added to the positive tone. On the other hand, Nifty IT (-1.50%) was the only sectoral index to end lower, as TCS (-2.52%), HCLTech (-2.37%) and Infosys (-1.73%) came under pressure as investors rotated out of global-facing technology stocks, with uncertainty over the US midterm election outcome and its possible impact on AI spending and trade policy cited as a likely factor. Infosys and TCS were the biggest drags on the Nifty, limiting the gains in the benchmark.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Late-Session Recovery and Broad-Based Buying Lifted the Indices

Indian benchmark indices opened lower, with the Sensex falling over 200 points in early trade, before late-session buying pushed both benchmarks to close near their daily highs for a fifth consecutive gain. Breadth was strong, with 2,720 stocks advancing against 884 declining, while the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.55% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 2%, and India VIX cooled to 15.28.

Sustained Foreign Institutional Buying Supported Sentiment

Foreign institutional investors bought Indian equities worth about ₹6,837 crore on November 3, their third straight session of net buying, turning an earlier headwind into a tailwind. Domestic institutions were net sellers of about ₹3,679 crore in the same session, but the inflow of foreign funds kept demand for large-cap stocks firm.

Easing Crude Oil Prices Improved Investor Confidence

Brent crude slipped about 0.5% to nearly $102.5 per barrel, while US crude fell to around $95.4, easing concerns over India’s import bill, inflation and corporate input costs. Although prices remain elevated, the dip supported buying in energy, auto and consumption-linked stocks.

Positive Global Cues from US Midterm Trends Boosted Risk Appetite

Investors tracked the US midterm election results, with Democratic gains pointing to a divided Congress, which pulled the dollar index towards 101.17 and US bond yields lower. The rupee extended its winning streak to a fourth session, strengthening to around 94.6-94.7 per dollar, even as several Asian markets traded mixed to lower.

Strong Earnings Reactions and Sector Rotation Supported the Rally

Q2 earnings and pre-results positioning drove stock-specific buying, with Bharat Electronics (+4.71%), Adani Enterprises (+4.47%) and Titan (+4.22%) leading the gainers. Heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Titan and Bajaj Finance were the top contributors to the Nifty, while rotation into Media, Metal, Realty and FMCG more than offset the weakness in IT.

Summary-

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on 4 November 2026, extending their gains for a fifth consecutive session, supported by late-session buying, strong stock-specific action in Bharat Electronics, Adani Enterprises and Titan, continued foreign fund inflows and softer crude oil prices. However, gains remained capped by weakness in IT stocks.

Media, Realty and Metal stocks led the market, with Nifty Media jumping 5.15%, while Energy, FMCG and Auto also ended higher. The broader market outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 up 1.55% and Smallcap 100 up 2%, whereas Nifty IT slipped 1.50% on weakness in TCS, HCLTech and Infosys.

Investor sentiment was supported by foreign institutional buying of about ₹6,837 crore, easing crude oil prices, a firmer rupee and improving risk appetite after US midterm trends pointed to lower yields and a softer dollar. Late buying in index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Titan and Bajaj Finance helped benchmark indices recover from a weak start.

With the Nifty 50 closing at 23,960.60, up 149.75 points (0.63%), the Sensex ending at 77,301.40, up 383.55 points (0.50%), and the Nifty Bank rising 373.55 points (0.67%) to 55,913.60, the day’s trade reflected a strong late recovery, broad participation across sectors and selective buying in earnings-led stocks, helping the market extend its winning streak despite the pressure on IT.