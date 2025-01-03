Company
Announce Date
Execution Date
Split Ratio
B N Rathi Securities Ltd
B N Rathi Sec.
Dec 04, 2024
Jan 24, 2025
10:5
Nava Ltd
Nava
Nov 14, 2024
Jan 20, 2025
2:1
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd
Jai Balaji Inds.
Nov 12, 2024
Jan 17, 2025
10:2
Regis Industries Ltd
Regis Industries
Nov 18, 2024
Jan 16, 2025
10:1
Company
Open Date
Close Date
List Date
B N Rathi Securities Ltd
Invalid Date
Invalid Date
Invalid Date
Nava Ltd
Invalid Date
Invalid Date
Invalid Date
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd
Invalid Date
Invalid Date
Invalid Date
Regis Industries Ltd
Invalid Date
Invalid Date
Invalid Date
Company
Announcement Date
Dividend Date
Dividend/Share
B N Rathi Securities Ltd
B N Rathi Sec.
Dec 04, 2024
Invalid Date
Nava Ltd
Nava
Nov 14, 2024
Invalid Date
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd
Jai Balaji Inds.
Nov 12, 2024
Invalid Date
Regis Industries Ltd
Regis Industries
Nov 18, 2024
Invalid Date
Date
Event
Invalid Date
Invalid Date
Invalid Date
Invalid Date
Invest wise with Expert advice
HNIs must compare returns regularly and augment their investment strategies to grow wealth. This blog will explore how brokers can help you realise this goal.
3 Jan 2025|03:14 PM
Balancing your short-term and long-term investments is paramount. Check out this post, where we understand how to strike a balance between both!
3 Jan 2025|02:29 PM
Discover how High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) can leverage short-term trading strategies with brokerage firms to maximize returns, manage risk, and enhance their investment portfolios
3 Jan 2025|02:11 PM
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.