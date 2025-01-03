iifl-logo-icon 1
Upcoming Stock Splits Calendar

January 2025
Stock Split

IPO/FPO

Dividend

Economic Event

Company
Announce Date
Execution Date
Split Ratio

B N Rathi Securities Ltd

B N Rathi Sec.

Dec 04, 2024

Jan 24, 2025

10:5

Nava Ltd

Nava

Nov 14, 2024

Jan 20, 2025

2:1

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd

Jai Balaji Inds.

Nov 12, 2024

Jan 17, 2025

10:2

Regis Industries Ltd

Regis Industries

Nov 18, 2024

Jan 16, 2025

10:1

Company
Open Date
Close Date
List Date

B N Rathi Securities Ltd

Company
Announcement Date
Dividend Date
Dividend/Share

B N Rathi Securities Ltd

B N Rathi Sec.

Dec 04, 2024

Nava Ltd

Nava

Nov 14, 2024

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd

Jai Balaji Inds.

Nov 12, 2024

Regis Industries Ltd

Regis Industries

Nov 18, 2024

Date
Event

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

