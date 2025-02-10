Market outlook for the week (10-Feb to 14-Feb)

SECTORAL STORY IN THE WEEK TO FEBRUARY 07, 2025
The week to February 07, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex inched up by +0.33% and +0.46% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers of $(841) Million in Indian equities, but the budget failed to excite the market. Here is how 20 key sectors performed this week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(07-Feb)
|Index
(01-Feb)
|Nifty Metals
|3.46%
|8,585.80
|8,298.50
|Nifty Capital Markets
|3.35%
|3,584.00
|3,467.95
|Nifty Healthcare
|3.22%
|14,218.90
|13,775.35
|Nifty Non-Banks
|2.63%
|25,731.40
|25,073.05
|Nifty IT
|2.12%
|42,921.65
|42,030.30
|Nifty Private Banks
|2.04%
|24,924.40
|24,425.50
|Nifty India Digital
|1.60%
|9,221.35
|9,075.75
|Nifty Banks
|1.32%
|50,158.85
|49,506.95
|Nifty Automobiles
|0.66%
|23,459.95
|23,305.45
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|0.58%
|10,498.95
|10,438.20
|Nifty Mobility
|-0.03%
|19,239.55
|19,245.70
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-0.06%
|8,249.25
|8,254.35
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-0.32%
|6,196.75
|6,216.80
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-0.60%
|38,473.25
|38,704.10
|Nifty Energy
|-1.07%
|32,817.30
|33,172.60
|Nifty MNC
|-1.73%
|27,059.80
|27,534.85
|Nifty CPSE
|-2.10%
|5,829.70
|5,954.60
|Nifty Realty
|-3.65%
|917.70
|952.50
|Nifty India Defence
|-4.05%
|5,946.70
|6,197.95
|Nifty FMCG
|-5.62%
|55,113.30
|58,396.05
Data Source: NSE
Here are key takeaways from weekly sectoral returns table.
Nifty VIX fell sharply to 13.69 levels. The coming week could see the markets in a tight range as the Union Budget and the Monetary Policy are now out of the way.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
Here are the key events that decided the course of the last week. Let us look at the positive triggers first. Firstly, the RBI monetary policy cut repo rates by 25 bps to 6.25%, which is positive for the rate sensitive sectors like autos, NBFCs, and realty. Secondly, the RBI estimate of inflation for FY26 at 4.2% is a positive as it is very close to the RBI target of 4%. Thirdly, US jobs data indicates at robust economic growth, so Fed may go easy on rate cuts in 2025. That will reduce divergence risk for India.
Let us turn to the negative swing factors in the week. The consumption boost promised by the budget is now being doubted by investment experts. That was evident in the sharp fall in FMCG stocks during the week. Secondly, the rupee continued to remain weak and the rate cut by the RBI will only worsen concerns over the rupee stability. Also, the RBI is wary of intervention and a rush for forex hedges, could only exacerbate the rupee fall. Lastly, global situation still remains in a state of flux with Trump pursuing tariffs aggressively and rising fears of an all-out trade war.
Let us turn to big triggers in the coming week; both domestic and global.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO FEBRUARY 14, 2025
Here are key triggers to keep a watch for in the coming week to February 14, 2025.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to February 14, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON MARKET INDEX LEVELS
For the coming week, there are 3 things to observe.
The budget has not made any substantive difference, nor has the monetary policy. For now, the focus remains on global news flows; especially the Trump “America First” strategy.
