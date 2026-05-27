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ALUMINIUM

27 May, 2026 | 10:18 AM
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SymbolALUMINIUM
Last Traded Price388.75
Last Traded Date27-May-2026
UnitKGS
Open388.75
Previous Close384.25
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)1.48
High392.45
Low-
Value (Rs)1,17,08,000
Volume (Nos)6
CategoryMetals
Open Interest6
Price Diff(Change)5.70
Expiry Date31-Aug-2026

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Taiwan Overtakes India as the fifth largest stock market in the world

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27 May 2026|12:53 PM

Taiwan has surpassed India in stock market capitalization, driven by the AI-led surge in semiconductor giant TSMC. Investors are increasingly favoring chip manufacturing economies like Taiwan and South Korea over broader consumption-driven emerging markets.

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