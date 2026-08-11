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CARDAMOM

11 August, 2026 | 10:36 AM
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SymbolCARDAMOM
Last Traded Price3,500
Last Traded Date11-Aug-2026
UnitKGS
Open3,500
Previous Close3,520
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-0.57
High3,500
Low-
Value (Rs)3,50,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategorySpices
Open Interest1
Price Diff(Change)-20.00
Expiry Date30-Oct-2026

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Closing Bell: SENSEX NIFTY Today | Nifty settles above 24,700 as IT stocks rally; CAS rollout boosts late-session gains

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3 Aug 2026|05:57 PM

Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on August 3, with the Sensex gaining 544 points and the Nifty closing at 24,774. Strong buying in IT stocks, easing crude oil prices, improving FII sentiment, and the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) drove the rally, while investors remained focused on the upcoming RBI policy meeting.

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