The Indian benchmark indices delivered one of their strongest sessions in recent weeks on June 12, 2026, with Nifty surging 461 points to 23,622 and Sensex rallying over 1,695 points to close at 75,527, as US President Trump stepped back from planned military action against Iran and signalled a peace deal could be imminent. Brent crude crashed below $90 per barrel, triggering a massive relief rally across Dalal Street with every major sectoral index ending in the green. Nifty Bank was the star performer, jumping 1,638 points as Banking and Financial stocks led the broad-based charge, with investors cheering the combination of easing geopolitical tensions, falling oil prices, and improving global risk appetiteRead More
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Last Updated on: 16 June, 2026 | 05:20 AM
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Last Updated on: 16 June, 2026 | 05:20 AM
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