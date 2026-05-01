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COPPER

01 May, 2026 | 07:23 PM
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SymbolCOPPER
Last Traded Price1,352
Last Traded Date01-May-2026
UnitKGS
Open1,359.95
Previous Close1,359.85
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)0.08
High1,361.9
Low-
Value (Rs)82,62,01,000
Volume (Nos)243
CategoryMetals
Open Interest242
Price Diff(Change)1.15
Expiry Date30-Sept-2026

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Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex rebound towards the end of the day. Bajaj shares top the charts!

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30 Apr 2026|05:07 PM

Benchmark indices closed in the red with Nifty at 24,044 and Sensex at 77,132, weighed down by global uncertainty, surging oil prices, and foreign investor outflows. While select stocks like Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance showed strength, sectors such as metals, PSU banks, and realty faced sharp declines in a risk-off market environment.

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TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 01 May, 2026 | 05:19 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

NATGASMINI

01 May 2026

+4.63(0%)

Natural Gas

01 May 2026

+4.56(0%)

Natural Gas

01 May 2026

+3.26(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 01 May, 2026 | 05:19 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Copper

01 May 2026

-0.06(0%)

Lead Mini

01 May 2026

-0.07(0%)

Menthaoil

01 May 2026

-0.15(0%)

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