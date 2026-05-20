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CRUDEOIL

20 May, 2026 | 11:19 PM
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SymbolCRUDEOIL
Last Traded Price8,494
Last Traded Date20-May-2026
UnitBBL
Open8,675
Previous Close9,036
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-3.40
High8,849
Low-
Value (Rs)94,99,000
Volume (Nos)11
CategoryEnergy
Open Interest3
Price Diff(Change)-307.00
Expiry Date21-Sept-2026

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Closing Bell: Nifty recovers 300 points, SENSEX jumps more than1000 points to end in Green

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18 May 2026|05:10 PM

Indian benchmark indices staged a strong intraday recovery on May 18, 2026, despite a sharp opening selloff caused by escalating US-Iran tensions, Brent crude crossing $111 per barrel, and the rupee hitting record lows. IT and pharma stocks supported the rebound as Nifty and Sensex closed marginally in the green.

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Last Updated on: 21 May, 2026 | 07:47 AM

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