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CRUDEOILM

21 May, 2026 | 10:34 PM
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SymbolCRUDEOILM
Last Traded Price8,430
Last Traded Date21-May-2026
UnitBBL
Open8,430
Previous Close8,106
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)4.00
High8,430
Low-
Value (Rs)84,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryEnergy
Open Interest1
Price Diff(Change)324.00
Expiry Date19-Nov-2026

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Closing Bell: Nifty Flat as RBI Hike Concerns Weigh on Markets

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21 May 2026|05:18 PM

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower on May 21, 2026, with Nifty closing near 23,654 and Sensex slipping 135 points amid concerns over RBI rate hikes, weak manufacturing PMI, rising crude oil prices, rupee weakness, and renewed FII selling. Defence and Realty stocks supported the market, while IT, FMCG, and Media remained under pressure.

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