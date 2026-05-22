Indian equity markets ended higher on May 22, 2026, supported by easing geopolitical tensions, declining crude oil prices, and a sharp recovery in the rupee. Banking and financial stocks led the rally, while Pharma, IT, and Media sectors remained under pressure amid selective profit booking and earnings reactions.Read More
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Last Updated on: 25 May, 2026 | 04:19 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
ELECDMBL
25 May 2026
+1.74(0%)
ELECDMBL
25 May 2026
+1.45(0%)
25 May 2026
+1.43(0%)
Last Updated on: 25 May, 2026 | 04:19 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Nickel
25 May 2026
-0.1(0%)
Alumini
25 May 2026
-0.13(0%)
Alumini
25 May 2026
-0.13(0%)
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