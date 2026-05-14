The Indian benchmark indices staged a strong recovery on May 14, 2026, driven by strong quarterly earnings, bargain buying, and improving global sentiment. Pharma, healthcare, metal, and financial stocks witnessed robust gains, while IT shares remained under pressure due to rising concerns over AI-led disruption in the outsourcing sector. Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, and Zydus Lifesciences emerged among the top trending stocks of the day.Read More
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Last Updated on: 15 May, 2026 | 07:41 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Crude oil
15 May 2026
+2.18(0%)
Crude oil
15 May 2026
+1.87(0%)
Crude Oil Mini
15 May 2026
+1.71(0%)
Last Updated on: 15 May, 2026 | 07:41 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Lead Mini
15 May 2026
-0.51(0%)
Lead
15 May 2026
-0.51(0%)
Menthaoil
15 May 2026
-0.53(0%)
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