The Indian stock market staged a strong recovery on June 9, 2026, as Nifty climbed 119 points and Sensex gained 394 points. Banking stocks surged following RBI's concessional FCNR(B) and ECB swap facilities, while lower crude oil prices, positive global market sentiment, progress in the India-US trade deal, and aviation sector tailwinds supported broad-based buying across Dalal Street.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 09 June, 2026 | 10:16 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Menthaoil
09 Jun 2026
+2.65(0%)
Zinc Mini
09 Jun 2026
+1.53(0%)
Electricity
09 Jun 2026
+1.29(0%)
Last Updated on: 09 June, 2026 | 10:16 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Silver
09 Jun 2026
-0.01(0%)
Silver M
09 Jun 2026
-0.02(0%)
Aluminium
09 Jun 2026
-0.06(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.