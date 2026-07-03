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ELECDMBL

03 July, 2026 | 12:03 PM
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SymbolELECDMBL
Last Traded Price4,600
Last Traded Date03-Jul-2026
UnitMWH
Open4,600
Previous Close4,885
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-5.83
High4,600
Low-
Value (Rs)4,60,000
Volume (Nos)2
CategoryEnergy
Open Interest2
Price Diff(Change)-285.00
Expiry Date30-Oct-2026

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Closing Bell: Sensex Nifty Surge as IT Stocks Roar Back With the Rally and Crude Slides to $70

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2 Jul 2026|07:30 PM

The Indian stock market extended its gains on July 2, 2026, with the Nifty closing at 24,175.70 and the Sensex rising 579 points. A strong rebound in IT stocks, lower Brent crude prices, easing US-Iran tensions, a stronger rupee, and lower India VIX boosted investor confidence, while Realty, Auto, Chemicals, Cement, and Consumer Durables also ended in positive territory.

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