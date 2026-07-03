2 Jul 2026 | 07:30 PM

The Indian stock market extended its gains on July 2, 2026, with the Nifty closing at 24,175.70 and the Sensex rising 579 points. A strong rebound in IT stocks, lower Brent crude prices, easing US-Iran tensions, a stronger rupee, and lower India VIX boosted investor confidence, while Realty, Auto, Chemicals, Cement, and Consumer Durables also ended in positive territory.