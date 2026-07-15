Sensex and Nifty ended nearly flat after recovering from sharp early losses. A strong rally in TCS, HCL Tech, and the IT sector offset weakness in FMCG, metals, and defence stocks amid geopolitical concerns and higher crude oil prices.Read More
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Last Updated on: 15 July, 2026 | 01:10 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Crude Oil Mini
15 Jul 2026
+1.96(0%)
Crude oil
15 Jul 2026
+1.92(0%)
Crude oil
15 Jul 2026
+1.91(0%)
Last Updated on: 15 July, 2026 | 01:10 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Copper
15 Jul 2026
-0.01(0%)
NATGASMINI
15 Jul 2026
-0.02(0%)
Copper
15 Jul 2026
-0.03(0%)
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