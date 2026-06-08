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GOLDM

08 June, 2026 | 03:04 PM
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SymbolGOLDM
Last Traded Price1,59,850
Last Traded Date08-Jun-2026
UnitGRMS
Open1,59,850
Previous Close1,63,129
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-2.01
High1,59,850
Low-
Value (Rs)15,98,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryBullion
Open Interest1
Price Diff(Change)-3279.00
Expiry Date04-Dec-2026

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Closing Bell: Sensex tanks 700 Points as Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates, Crude Surges and Global Markets Sell Off Sharply

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8 Jun 2026|05:21 PM

Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on June 8, 2026, with Nifty closing at 23,123 and Sensex falling 719 points as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, rising crude oil prices, weak global market sentiment, and US rate hike fears triggered a broad-based selloff across sectors.

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