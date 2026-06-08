Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on June 8, 2026, with Nifty closing at 23,123 and Sensex falling 719 points as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, rising crude oil prices, weak global market sentiment, and US rate hike fears triggered a broad-based selloff across sectors.Read More
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Last Updated on: 09 June, 2026 | 08:25 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Menthaoil
09 Jun 2026
+2.45(0%)
NATGASMINI
09 Jun 2026
+1.69(0%)
Natural Gas
09 Jun 2026
+1.69(0%)
Last Updated on: 09 June, 2026 | 08:25 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
GOLDTEN
09 Jun 2026
-0.02(0%)
Gold Petal
09 Jun 2026
-0.02(0%)
Gold Petal
09 Jun 2026
-0.02(0%)
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