The Indian stock market extended its gains on July 2, 2026, with the Nifty closing at 24,175.70 and the Sensex rising 579 points. A strong rebound in IT stocks, lower Brent crude prices, easing US-Iran tensions, a stronger rupee, and lower India VIX boosted investor confidence, while Realty, Auto, Chemicals, Cement, and Consumer Durables also ended in positive territory.Read More
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Last Updated on: 06 July, 2026 | 08:39 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Natural Gas
06 Jul 2026
+3.99(0%)
Menthaoil
06 Jul 2026
+3.28(0%)
Menthaoil
06 Jul 2026
+3.09(0%)
Last Updated on: 06 July, 2026 | 08:39 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Gold Petal
06 Jul 2026
-0.01(0%)
Lead Mini
06 Jul 2026
-0.02(0%)
GOLDTEN
06 Jul 2026
-0.02(0%)
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