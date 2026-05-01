30 Apr 2026 | 05:07 PM

Benchmark indices closed in the red with Nifty at 24,044 and Sensex at 77,132, weighed down by global uncertainty, surging oil prices, and foreign investor outflows. While select stocks like Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance showed strength, sectors such as metals, PSU banks, and realty faced sharp declines in a risk-off market environment.