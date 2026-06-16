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LEADMINI

16 June, 2026 | 11:27 PM
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SymbolLEADMINI
Last Traded Price206.6
Last Traded Date16-Jun-2026
UnitKGS
Open206.6
Previous Close205
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)0.78
High206.6
Low-
Value (Rs)2,06,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryMetals
Open Interest2
Price Diff(Change)1.60
Expiry Date31-Aug-2026

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Closing Bell: Nifty Crosses 24,000 as Crude Falls Below $80 and US-Iran Peace Deal Signing Imminent

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17 Jun 2026|04:40 PM

The Indian stock market extended its winning streak on June 17, 2026, as Nifty closed above the crucial 24,000 mark and Sensex gained 347 points. Defence stocks emerged as top performers following record domestic defence production in FY26, while lower crude oil prices, hopes of a US-Iran peace deal, and positive global cues supported broad-based buying across sectors.

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TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 17 June, 2026 | 12:30 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Cardamom

17 Jun 2026

+2.64(0%)

Electricity

17 Jun 2026

+2.38(0%)

Cardamom

17 Jun 2026

+1.44(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 17 June, 2026 | 12:30 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Lead Mini

17 Jun 2026

-0.07(0%)

Natural Gas

17 Jun 2026

-0.09(0%)

Gold

17 Jun 2026

-0.11(0%)

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