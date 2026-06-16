The Indian stock market extended its winning streak on June 17, 2026, as Nifty closed above the crucial 24,000 mark and Sensex gained 347 points. Defence stocks emerged as top performers following record domestic defence production in FY26, while lower crude oil prices, hopes of a US-Iran peace deal, and positive global cues supported broad-based buying across sectors.Read More
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Last Updated on: 17 June, 2026 | 12:30 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Cardamom
17 Jun 2026
+2.64(0%)
Electricity
17 Jun 2026
+2.38(0%)
Cardamom
17 Jun 2026
+1.44(0%)
Last Updated on: 17 June, 2026 | 12:30 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Lead Mini
17 Jun 2026
-0.07(0%)
Natural Gas
17 Jun 2026
-0.09(0%)
Gold
17 Jun 2026
-0.11(0%)
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