Indian benchmark indices staged a strong intraday recovery on May 18, 2026, despite a sharp opening selloff caused by escalating US-Iran tensions, Brent crude crossing $111 per barrel, and the rupee hitting record lows. IT and pharma stocks supported the rebound as Nifty and Sensex closed marginally in the green.Read More
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Last Updated on: 18 May, 2026 | 08:02 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
NATGASMINI
18 May 2026
+3.95(0%)
NATGASMINI
18 May 2026
+3.76(0%)
Natural Gas
18 May 2026
+3.69(0%)
Last Updated on: 18 May, 2026 | 08:02 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Gold Guinea
18 May 2026
-0.01(0%)
Gold Petal
18 May 2026
-0.03(0%)
Gold Guinea
18 May 2026
-0.09(0%)
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