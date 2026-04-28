Indian benchmark indices ended slightly lower on April 28, 2026, with Nifty slipping below the 24,000 mark and Sensex falling over 400 points. Banking and IT stocks led the decline after regulatory concerns and weak sentiment, while oil prices surged, pressuring broader markets. Despite selective strength in chemicals and renewable energy stocks, overall market sentiment remained cautious.Read More
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Last Updated on: 29 April, 2026 | 03:44 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Crude Oil Mini
29 Apr 2026
+0.61(0%)
Copper
29 Apr 2026
+0.58(0%)
Copper
29 Apr 2026
+0.58(0%)
Last Updated on: 29 April, 2026 | 03:44 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Gold Guinea
29 Apr 2026
0(0%)
Gold Petal
29 Apr 2026
0(0%)
Gold Guinea
29 Apr 2026
0(0%)
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