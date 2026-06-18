CDSL shares rose on positive investor sentiment driven by upcoming meetings with global institutional investors such as Citadel and Millennium Partners, robust financial performance, and SEBI's approval of key leadership appointments. The developments have strengthened confidence in the depository's growth prospects and governance framework.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 18 June, 2026 | 07:27 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Natural Gas
18 Jun 2026
+8.98(0%)
Menthaoil
18 Jun 2026
+6(0%)
Electricity
18 Jun 2026
+2.87(0%)
Last Updated on: 18 June, 2026 | 07:27 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
NATGASMINI
18 Jun 2026
-0.06(0%)
Natural Gas
18 Jun 2026
-0.22(0%)
Lead Mini
18 Jun 2026
-0.34(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.