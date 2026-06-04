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MENTHAOIL

04 June, 2026 | 09:31 AM
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SymbolMENTHAOIL
Last Traded Price985.9
Last Traded Date04-Jun-2026
UnitKGS
Open985.9
Previous Close1,000
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-1.02
High989.9
Low-
Value (Rs)10,67,000
Volume (Nos)3
CategoryOthers
Open Interest3
Price Diff(Change)-10.20
Expiry Date31-Jul-2026

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Asian Markets Wrap | SoftBank Overtakes Toyota as Japan's Most Valuable Company | Nikkei surges to all-time high

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3 Jun 2026|07:21 PM

Japan's Nikkei crossed the 68,000 mark for the first time, fueled by strong AI and semiconductor-related buying, while regional markets remained resilient despite escalating US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices. For India, elevated energy costs and Hormuz-related supply risks continue to pose challenges, even as the global AI investment cycle supports opportunities for the technology sector.

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