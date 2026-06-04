Japan's Nikkei crossed the 68,000 mark for the first time, fueled by strong AI and semiconductor-related buying, while regional markets remained resilient despite escalating US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices. For India, elevated energy costs and Hormuz-related supply risks continue to pose challenges, even as the global AI investment cycle supports opportunities for the technology sector.Read More
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Last Updated on: 04 June, 2026 | 06:00 AM
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Last Updated on: 04 June, 2026 | 06:00 AM
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