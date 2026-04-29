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NATGASMINI

29 April, 2026 | 03:53 PM
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SymbolNATGASMINI
Last Traded Price309
Last Traded Date29-Apr-2026
UnitmmBtu
Open309
Previous Close297.2
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)3.97
High309
Low-
Value (Rs)77,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryEnergy
Open Interest1
Price Diff(Change)11.80
Expiry Date27-Oct-2026

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Closing Bell: Nifty closes above 24,100 | Maruti, ITC shine

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29 Apr 2026|04:59 PM

Indian markets ended strongly on April 29, 2026, as Nifty reclaimed 24,100 and Sensex surged over 600 points. Auto and FMCG stocks led gains, supported by strong earnings from Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Tech Mahindra, and Coal India, boosting overall market sentiment.

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TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 29 April, 2026 | 07:29 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

NATGASMINI

29 Apr 2026

+3.97(0%)

Crude oil

29 Apr 2026

+3.11(0%)

Crude Oil Mini

29 Apr 2026

+3.06(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 29 April, 2026 | 07:29 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Copper

29 Apr 2026

-0.03(0%)

Lead Mini

29 Apr 2026

-0.05(0%)

Copper

29 Apr 2026

-0.09(0%)

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