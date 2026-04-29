Indian markets ended strongly on April 29, 2026, as Nifty reclaimed 24,100 and Sensex surged over 600 points. Auto and FMCG stocks led gains, supported by strong earnings from Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Tech Mahindra, and Coal India, boosting overall market sentiment.Read More
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Last Updated on: 29 April, 2026 | 07:29 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
NATGASMINI
29 Apr 2026
+3.97(0%)
Crude oil
29 Apr 2026
+3.11(0%)
Crude Oil Mini
29 Apr 2026
+3.06(0%)
Last Updated on: 29 April, 2026 | 07:29 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Copper
29 Apr 2026
-0.03(0%)
Lead Mini
29 Apr 2026
-0.05(0%)
Copper
29 Apr 2026
-0.09(0%)
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