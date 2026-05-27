Benchmark indices ended range-bound on May 27, 2026, with Nifty and Sensex closing marginally lower amid profit booking, geopolitical concerns, and weakness in financial stocks led by HDFC Bank. Strong gains in metal, media, energy, and auto stocks helped limit market losses despite cautious investor sentiment.Read More
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Last Updated on: 27 May, 2026 | 06:39 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Natural Gas
27 May 2026
+5.96(0%)
Cardamom
27 May 2026
+5.09(0%)
Crude Oil Mini
27 May 2026
+4.87(0%)
Last Updated on: 27 May, 2026 | 06:39 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Lead
27 May 2026
-0.02(0%)
Lead
27 May 2026
-0.07(0%)
Menthaoil
27 May 2026
-0.09(0%)
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