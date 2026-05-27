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NATURALGAS

27 May, 2026 | 02:44 PM
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SymbolNATURALGAS
Last Traded Price304.9
Last Traded Date27-May-2026
UnitmmBtu
Open304.9
Previous Close293.2
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)5.97
High310.7
Low-
Value (Rs)23,23,000
Volume (Nos)6
CategoryEnergy
Open Interest6
Price Diff(Change)17.50
Expiry Date27-Oct-2026

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Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Nearly Flat | HDFC Bank, Coal India in spotlight

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27 May 2026|05:14 PM

Benchmark indices ended range-bound on May 27, 2026, with Nifty and Sensex closing marginally lower amid profit booking, geopolitical concerns, and weakness in financial stocks led by HDFC Bank. Strong gains in metal, media, energy, and auto stocks helped limit market losses despite cautious investor sentiment.

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