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SILVER

06 July, 2026 | 06:51 PM
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SymbolSILVER
Last Traded Price2,45,896
Last Traded Date06-Jul-2026
UnitKGS
Open2,45,896
Previous Close2,48,178
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-0.92
High2,45,896
Low-
Value (Rs)73,76,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryBullion
Open Interest1
Price Diff(Change)-2282.00
Expiry Date05-Mar-2027

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Closing Bell: Sensex Climbs 521 Points as HDFC Bank Leads Rally on Strong Q1 Update; Nifty Crosses 24,430 

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6 Jul 2026|05:27 PM

The Indian stock market extended its rally on July 6, 2026, with the Nifty and Sensex closing higher, driven by HDFC Bank's strong Q1 FY27 business update, falling Brent crude prices, sustained FII inflows, and positive global sentiment. Realty, Auto, and Oil & Gas outperformed, while IT, PSU Banks, and Media witnessed profit booking ahead of the earnings season.

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