The Indian stock market extended its rally on July 6, 2026, with the Nifty and Sensex closing higher, driven by HDFC Bank's strong Q1 FY27 business update, falling Brent crude prices, sustained FII inflows, and positive global sentiment. Realty, Auto, and Oil & Gas outperformed, while IT, PSU Banks, and Media witnessed profit booking ahead of the earnings season.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 06 July, 2026 | 10:25 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Menthaoil
06 Jul 2026
+5.99(0%)
Menthaoil
06 Jul 2026
+5.95(0%)
Natural Gas
06 Jul 2026
+3.99(0%)
Last Updated on: 06 July, 2026 | 10:25 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Lead
06 Jul 2026
-0.02(0%)
SilverMic Ahmedabad
06 Jul 2026
-0.02(0%)
Gold Guinea
06 Jul 2026
-0.06(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.