6 Jul 2026 | 05:27 PM

The Indian stock market extended its rally on July 6, 2026, with the Nifty and Sensex closing higher, driven by HDFC Bank's strong Q1 FY27 business update, falling Brent crude prices, sustained FII inflows, and positive global sentiment. Realty, Auto, and Oil & Gas outperformed, while IT, PSU Banks, and Media witnessed profit booking ahead of the earnings season.