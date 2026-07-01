1 Jul 2026 | 06:43 PM

Indian benchmark indices snapped a two-session losing streak on July 1, 2026, as the Nifty 50 climbed above the 24,000 mark and the Sensex gained 444 points. The rally was driven by easing crude oil prices, positive global cues, strong June auto sales, and broad-based buying in Realty, FMCG, Auto, and financial stocks, while IT remained under pressure amid concerns over slowing global technology spending.