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SILVER100

01 July, 2026 | 07:13 PM
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SymbolSILVER100
Last Traded Price2,383
Last Traded Date01-Jul-2026
UnitGRMS
Open2,418
Previous Close2,403
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)0.96
High2,426
Low-
Value (Rs)3,36,000
Volume (Nos)14
CategoryBullion
Open Interest9
Price Diff(Change)23.00
Expiry Date31-Dec-2026

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Closing Bell: Sensex Snaps Two-Day Losing Streak With 444-Point Rally as Realty, FMCG and Auto Lead Broad Recovery

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1 Jul 2026|06:43 PM

Indian benchmark indices snapped a two-session losing streak on July 1, 2026, as the Nifty 50 climbed above the 24,000 mark and the Sensex gained 444 points. The rally was driven by easing crude oil prices, positive global cues, strong June auto sales, and broad-based buying in Realty, FMCG, Auto, and financial stocks, while IT remained under pressure amid concerns over slowing global technology spending.

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