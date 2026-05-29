29 May 2026 | 05:31 PM

The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp selloff on May 29, 2026, as weak monsoon forecasts, continued FII selling, geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran peace deal, and late-session profit booking dragged benchmark indices sharply lower. Sensex fell over 1,092 points, while Nifty declined 1.5%, with IT emerging as the only sectoral gainer amid broad-based weakness across the market.