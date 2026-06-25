The Indian stock market staged a strong recovery on June 24, 2026, with Nifty closing above 24,000 and Sensex surging 790 points. Easing rate hike concerns after RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's comments, falling crude oil prices, sustained FII inflows, and optimism surrounding an India-US trade agreement fueled broad-based gains, led by banking, IT, and realty stocks.Read More
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Last Updated on: 25 June, 2026 | 12:29 PM
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Last Updated on: 25 June, 2026 | 12:29 PM
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0(0%)
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