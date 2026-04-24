Indian markets closed in the red as IT stocks dragged benchmarks lower and FII outflows pressured sentiment. However, FMCG, defence, sugar, and energy stocks saw selective buying, while the rupee weakened to 93.8 against the US dollar amid broader risk-off sentiment.Read More
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Last Updated on: 27 April, 2026 | 08:42 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
ELECDMBL
27 Apr 2026
+5.74(0%)
Crude oil
27 Apr 2026
+3.5(0%)
Crude Oil Mini
27 Apr 2026
+3.48(0%)
Last Updated on: 27 April, 2026 | 08:42 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Gold Petal
27 Apr 2026
-0.01(0%)
GOLDTEN
27 Apr 2026
-0.03(0%)
Gold Guinea
27 Apr 2026
-0.03(0%)
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