Table of Content
In this segment, we look at the arbitrage types and the different types of arbitrage. Arbitrage trading is not just about cash-futures or exchange to exchange trading. Arbitrage is a complex subject. There are different types of arbitrage trading including the use of options and macros. Here we look at the types of arbitrage trading in detail and how to make the best of these. Here is a quick take on the types of arbitrage trading.
When we discuss the different types of arbitrage strategies, we focus on two broad categories. The first category is the macro arbitrage strategies. The second category is the more complex option-related arbitrage strategies. Let us delve in detail into types of arbitrage strategies.
Types of Macro Arbitrage strategies
Macro arbitrage is quite popular among arbitrage traders, especially higher-risk players like hedge funds. Here are is a look at types of macro arbitrage strategies.
The exotic world of options arbitrage
Broadly, there are four types of options arbitrage popularly used in the market. Here is a quick rundown on each of them.
Arbitrage is about mispricing and the arbitrageur exploits such mispricing by buying in the under-priced market and selling in the overpriced market to earn riskless profits on the arbitrage transaction.
In a cash and carry arbitrage transaction, the trader buys the spot position and sells the futures position. The necessary condition is that the futures are more than the expected spot price. In other words, the futures price is more than the spot price plus the cost of carrying. In the case of reverse cash and carry, it is normally done when the futures are at a substantial discount to the spot. In such cases, you sell existing delivery and buy the futures when futures are at a discount with the idea of reversing and making a risk-less profit on expiry.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Reverse cash-and-carry arbitrage is a market-neutral strategy combining a short position in an asset and a long futures position in that same asset. You can look at this strategy as the exact opposite of the traditional cash and carry arbitrage. The goal of this reverse cash and carry arbitrage is to exploit pricing inefficiencies between that asset’s cash, or spot, price and the corresponding future’s price to generate riskless profits. Normally, the reverse cash and carry arbitrage is done by traders who are owning the shares in their portfolio and when the cash-futures spread becomes negative, you indulge in reverse arbitrage. These are not common and arise infrequently.
You can just understand the reverse cash and carry as the opposite of a normal cash and carry arbitrage. The reverse cash and carry is done only when the futures is at a discount due to mispricing.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.