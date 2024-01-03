Minimum and Maximum Limit for Investment in Bonds

A bond is a loan provided by an investor to an issuer, such as the Government of India or a corporation. As an investor, you will be paid interest during the life of the bond and receive the principal amount back at the end of the bond’s life (or maturity) or at the end of a dedicated period in which the interest amount is credited to your account. One of the major differences between a shareholder and a bondholder is that a shareholder has an equity stake in the company whereas the bondholder has a creditor stake in the company.

The amount you can invest in bonds depends on which product you choose. For example, Savings bonds in India have no maximum bond investment limit but they do have a minimum bond investment limit of Rs 1000. The investments can be increased to multiples of Rs 1000. These bonds also have 2 options for interest accumulation and payout where the interest can either be accumulated until maturity or paid out every 6 months into the bank account of the investor. The cumulative maturity amount stands at Rs 1703 for an initial investment of Rs 1000.

Premature redemption of said bond is also an option but it depends on the age of the investor.

For ages between 60 – 70, there is a 6-year lock-in period

For ages between 70 – 80, there is a 5-year lock-in period

For ages above 80, there is a 4-year lock-in period.

Other factors influencing minimum bond investment and maximum bond investment include where your money comes from and what type of account that money resides in. For example, if some savings bonds were added as part of your PPF or EPF contribution, then there may not be any limit on how much they can contribute.

Requirements for investing in bonds

You must meet the following requirements to invest in bonds.

Hold an active Demat account

Registered on the NSE goBID portal.

That’s how simple it is!

How to buy and sell bonds

An investor may opt to invest in a range of bonds. Just like stocks, bonds have two markets:

Primary bond market: Buy freshly issued or newly released bonds

Secondary bond market: Buy bonds after they have already been listed on exchanges

Investors can also opt to purchase bonds through RBI’s Retail Direct, the NSE app – NSE goBid or the BSE app – BSE Direct. For investors that would like enhanced research, advanced analytics and the flexibility to carry out various trades in different commodities and products with expert advice, they can open a Demat account with IIFL Capital Services for a seamless and well-guided experience.