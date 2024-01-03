Table of Content
If your business is a micro, small or medium enterprise then getting it registered as an MSME can bring some benefits. These benefits can include government incentives for MSMEs in certain sectors, tax rebates in some areas etc.
Nowadays, you can register your MSME online more conveniently. The steps for online MSME registration are as follows:
The different benefits of MSME registration in India are as follows:
A registered MSME can avail of business loans at low-interest rates.
MSMEs can enjoy various tax rebates after completing their registration process.
SMEs can carry forward their Minimum Alternate Tax Credit for up to 15 years.
Registered MSMEs are prioritised when they apply for government tenders.
A few documents necessary for MSME registration in India are as follows:
If you have a workplace, you will have to provide documents like an allotment letter, property tax receipt, and rent receipt.
If you own a partnership business, you will have to show the partnership deed. If your business is a company, you will have to provide a copy of the Articles of Association and Memorandum of Association.
You will have to provide a copy of the industrial licence (where licence is needed) or receipts or bills of a machinery purchase.
You will have to provide a copy of your purchase or sale bill as proof of your business transactions.
Complete your online MSME registration in India to enjoy different benefits like tax rebates. You can also apply for business loans and get quick access to funds to grow your registered MSME. So, go online and register your MSME now!
You don’t need to pay any fee for MSME registration in India. The entire process is free of cost.
Any company, proprietorship, partnership, society, or trust with an investment of less than Rs 50 crore and an annual turnover lower than Rs 250 crore.
After successful MSME registration, you will receive the Udyam Registration Certificate.
A registered MSME can apply for business loans at affordable interest rates.
