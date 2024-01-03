Table of Content
Securing a loan can be a hassle with all the red tape, documentation, bureaucracy, and qualifications, especially if you are a startup.
No-doc business loans are a one-stop solution for businesses and entrepreneurs seeking funding or finance options that are quick and easier to procure without much hassle of documentation.
Virtually, there is no such thing as a complete no-doc business loan. All the loans that businesses secure require some kind of documentation and qualification to secure funding.
No-doc business loans refer to financing or funding businesses with minimal documentation or paperwork. It works out best for businesses seeking funding options that require less extensive document requirements and less lead time to secure the capital than traditional bank loans, where funding is trapped under the weight of red tape.
No structured loan can be sanctioned without documentation; some documents requirement and qualification criteria for almost all loans always exist. But no-doc business loans provide the opportunity to access capital without a cumbersome documentation process.
These are ideal for small businesses and startups who do not have access to extensive financial documents and the resources to procure them. The lead time to secure funding through these loans is shorter than the traditional bank loan, which is essential for businesses in their infant stage.
While applying for a traditional loan with a bank or some other financial institution, you will be asked to present a variety of documents. These documents can be profit and loss statements, business and personal tax returns, balance sheets, bank statements, etc.
There is no such requirement in no-doc business loans. You can apply for a loan with basic identification details and proof of income and revenue. The qualification is based on the factors such as business assets, revenue or income, collateral, credit score of the business, etc., to determine the capacity of the business for timely loan repayment.
Though no-doc business loans offer you the flexibility and simplicity to secure the funds for your business, it is important to note, depending on the business and its operations, a no-doc business loan provider may ask you for additional documentation before accepting your application to analyse the standing and position of your business in the market.
As previously discussed, there are no complete no-doc business loans, but there are options available that offer nearly no-doc financing options for your business:
Short-term business loans are term loans that are required to be repaid within three years or less. These are usually unsecured business loans that require no collateral of physical property to be secured and run on higher interest rates than the secured ones.
Lumpsum money is paid and can be used for a variety of business operations. They do not require extensive documentation filing or red tape to secure. These are ideal for businesses that have a higher cash flow or revenue generation on a regular basis to be able to pay off the higher interest debts within shorter periods.
Merchant Cash Advance is a financing option that enables a lender to lend against the value of future sales volume of a company’s debit or credit card.
A lump-sum money is lent against the value of credit card sales of a company. Money is deducted directly from the bank account of the business on a daily basis for the repayment of the loan amount, which is termed as advance rate. Interest is accrued on factor rate.
This option requires minimal documentation. A few months of credit card statements and sales volume against credit cards might suffice for you to become eligible for Merchant Cash Advance.
A line of credit establishes a relationship between the creditor and the borrower for revolving loans. It means you can borrow and repay as per your business requirements as long as it doesn’t exceed your approved credit limit.
It has a built-in flexibility that comes in handy to meet the gaps in cash flow in business and uncertain capital requirements.
Lines of credit are usually unsecured and require nominal documentation. But the interest rates for securing the lines of credit might be higher, with the potential of exceeding the approved limit and penalties due to late payment.
Invoice financing or invoice factoring is a financing option for businesses to secure funding for their capital requirements immediately. It enables a business to use their unpaid invoices as collateral to secure funding. Creditors usually pay up to the 90% face value of the invoices.
It can reduce the burden of the business to wait for the debtors to pay up the outstanding invoices for their capital requirements and seek the funds straightaway.
Invoice financing bases on the payment history of the business rather than its credit history.
Before securing funding from the no-doc business loans, you would want to consider your financing needs and the different financing options available to find the perfect fit for your business.
Analyse your desired capital requirement, cash flows, liquidity, current assets, credit score, repayment capacity of the business, etc. Consider the varied alternatives available to secure funding. It involves assessing interest rates, repayment structure, the application process, ease of capital, etc., before making a decision.
Once you decide upon an option, look for the lenders in that particular option. Gather the necessary documents, such as ID proof, bank statements, etc., to submit your application to the lender. After the lender approves the qualification of your application, you can secure the funding for your business.
Before you decide on securing funding through a no-doc business loan, make sure it is the right decision for your company or firm. The best loan for a business depends on numerous factors such as the operations, amount required, funding speed, and the internal and external environment of the business also affects this decision.
Find the one that supports your business qualification and its current needs with the minimum interest rates and ideal terms.
