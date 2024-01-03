People want to have their own businesses and become their own bosses. Yet, when embarking on a business venture, one hardly thinks about anything before finances. A small-scale investor likes high returns and little investment, which is precisely implied by the entrepreneur’s desire for a large firm with minuscule funds. This forces an entrepreneur to fight various ideas so that the company can survive and be successful.

It’s easy to commence small business ideas in India with low investment, which makes it interesting for starters. However, individuals could pursue these in their spare time when they are not working full-time. Such businesses offer one of the largest ways to earn profits through displaying and monetising their products and services to others. However, the entrepreneur should still have a strong plan for branding, marketing, and customer services. In addition, having a strong team player with effective communication skills is important.

Read on to learn about the top 18 small business ideas in India with low investment for you to explore.

List of the Top Profitable Business Ideas with Very Low Investments

Do you want to establish your own company? This is the right time for you to start right away. Do not become confused about the business or industrial sector to choose. Every business has advantages and disadvantages; it’s only a matter of finding the ideal business ideas to generate money. It all comes down to the business you have a strong desire to enter.

Your skill set is also very important in reaching the goal. You should be self-assured enough to put your abilities to use and overcome the impending hurdles. Let’s also go over some small business ideas with low investment for you to consider based on your skill set and expertise.

Start a Dropshipping Business

When you own a business, managing inventory is a major commitment. Dropshipping is one of the small business ideas in India with low investment. Dropshipping is a fulfilment model in which a third-party provider stores and sends products on your behalf to clients. It’s a great business to establish since it’s low-cost, hands-off, and scalable.

You don’t have to touch any items personally; all you have to do is generate sales and transfer orders on to your supplier. In reality, it is one of the simplest and least expensive enterprises to establish.

You can arrange items from one or more vendors into your own online store under a theme that focuses on a certain specialty, such as yoga gear or dog water bowls. When a consumer purchases a product from you, the order is routed to your supplier, who fulfils the order on your behalf. However, you are still in charge of your marketing and customer service.

You may engage with local and international suppliers as long as you can build a trustworthy connection with them—an untrustworthy supplier will adversely affect your business.

Dropshipping is one of the excellent small business ideas with low investment for testing product-market fit and launching a business before investing in your own original items. Just make sure to get a sample for yourself to ensure that your supplier is trustworthy and that the quality of the items is suitable for selling to your consumers.

Design And Sell Print-On-Demand T-Shirts

Print on demand, another dropshipping model, entrusts inventory, shipping, and fulfilment to a third-party provider. However, unlike the dropshipping business concept discussed above, the emphasis here is on customising things with your own ideas to create something unique.

T-shirts, caps, phone cases, hoodies, skirts, tote bags, and other items become blank canvases for your imagination. Even if you are not a designer, freelance sites can help you discover small scale business ideas in India with low investment. Because many print-on-demand providers charge per product, the basic pricing per item will be more than if you ordered in bulk. However, the upside is that if a specific t-shirt design does not sell, you have not yet paid for the item. You may also utilise t-shirt mockup templates to avoid having to pay for a full photoshoot for each new design.

You may work with a variety of print-on-demand solutions, many of which can be linked with your Shopify store for easy order fulfilment. However, always order a sample of your product (sometimes at a discount) to ensure that your personalised items appear nice.

Event/ Wedding Planner

Weddings will never go out of style. Weddings are always in demand, regardless of whether the economy is flourishing or experiencing a downturn. To make matters worse, weddings range from “big fat Indian weddings” to intimate gatherings. To put things in perspective, the Indian wedding industry is expected to rise rapidly.

This is an excellent chance for wedding planners to ensure that decorations, caterers, planners, and themes are all set up and that the event is well-planned and coordinated. Several small business financing choices are available to help with the initial capital expenditure needed for staff, logistics, and preparations. Even if a little initial investment is needed, there can be substantial profits once the firm grows.

Driving School/ Cab Service

If you are looking for small business ideas in India with low investment, starting a driving centre can be your best bet. If you can afford to invest in a car, you can give driving lessons to individuals interested to learn driving or have minimal driving capabilities. Furthermore, you can also act as someone’s personal driving trainer who will help you earn a decent living.

With the same car, the individual may instruct 10-15 clients in a month and earn a good living with a small investment. Obtaining a small business loan and purchasing an automobile may not be difficult. A portion of the revenue from the driving school can be utilised to make loan repayments.

The savings may be used to expand the fleet of cars, hire more driving instructors, and grow the business. A small company loan might also be used to purchase a new automobile. Once that is completed, he will be able to give trips through the ride-hailing app and earn money to pay off his loans and save for future company development.

Food Catering Business

Everyone appreciates wonderful cuisine. A food catering business is always in high demand. Food is offered at all events, such as birthday celebrations, weddings, and anniversaries, and caterers are in high demand to guarantee that the food served is great. All you need for a food catering service is a kitchen and a few people to prepare, serve, deliver, and manage logistics.

Have you always wanted to create your restaurant chain? You may begin with a food catering business because it is a low-investment, high-return venture. You can get a loan for your investments and gradually establish a wonderful business. Given our country and the numerous holidays, rites, and events throughout the year, a catering business will always be in high demand. It is one of the best small business ideas in India with low investment.

Content Creation

The convergence of social media and the constant news cycle has generated an ideal environment for creative professionals such as writers and graphic designers. Their skills can be harnessed to craft compelling, easily shareable content for businesses and media platforms. With the expanding gig economy comprising freelance and contract workers, establishing oneself as a professional service provider has become more accessible. Thus, it has become one of the best small business ideas in India with low investment.

Social Media Consultant

Small businesses often handle social media marketing, while bigger corporations can enlist agencies’ services or hire full-time staff to manage their Facebook, Twitter, and blog accounts. Given the many other responsibilities, business owners may be too preoccupied or inundated to develop an effective social media strategy. As a consultant, you can assist them in identifying optimal tactics, posting schedules, and content tailored to their target audience. As their follower counts increase, so will the growth of your consultancy with these small business ideas with low investment.

Bookkeeping Services

Contrary to common misconceptions, obtaining certification as a public accountant is not a prerequisite for freelancing as a bookkeeper. Essential requirements include proficiency in handling numbers and practical familiarity with fundamental accounting responsibilities (though possessing an associate degree in accounting or relevant business experience is advantageous). As an outsourced bookkeeper, you can provide various services, including:

Managing accounting software and filing systems

Generating financial statements

Crafting balance sheets

Handling payroll processing

Digital Marketing Services

For those with marketing expertise, establishing a solo digital marketing agency is one of the best small scale business ideas in India with low investment that can be launched swiftly. Alternatively, if you lack a marketing background but have an interest in the field, affordable online courses can help you acquire the necessary skills. The dynamic nature of constantly evolving marketing presents both a challenge and an opportunity. If you possess a talent for storytelling and a willingness to learn, starting a digital marketing firm is a venture that can be initiated rapidly and cost-effectively.

Graphic Design

All businesses require visual elements to establish their brand identity and draw in customers. Venturing into freelance graphic design necessitates having a computer, utilizing design applications like Adobe Illustrator or Canva, and showcasing an extensive portfolio of your work. You have the option to offer a diverse range of graphic design services or specialize in niche offerings, such as:

Logos

Display ads

Brochures

T-shirt graphics

Flyers

Hero images

Infographics

Instagram graphics

Tutoring

The surge in online education during the pandemic has witnessed a significant increase in students opting for virtual classes. Offering online courses in spoken English, essay writing, drawing, or any other subject can serve as a lucrative business idea for generating passive income. The beauty of such ventures lies in their low investment requirements. For instance, providing online tuition merely entails investing in a good PC and a reliable Wi-Fi connection, making it a cost-effective endeavour to initiate.

Career Counselling

Individuals possessing outstanding academic credentials or working as educators can embark on an online career counselling business. Career counselling involves assisting young students in selecting the appropriate career path and assuming a mentorship role to shape their professional trajectories.

Initiating this innovative, low-investment business idea does not necessitate any initial financial commitment. Additionally, offering online career counselling services allows you to charge fees based on the class level, presenting a flexible and potentially lucrative business opportunity.

Food Delivery Business

Embarking on a small-scale food delivery business is entirely possible. Numerous caterers and restaurants seek reliable delivery partners to transport their orders. Commencing a food delivery service with minimal investment is achievable by investing in a second-hand vehicle.

Acquiring a van, for example, may involve a cost of up to Rs. 1,00,000. If this cost-effective business idea proves successful, it enables the management of multiple consignments simultaneously.

Dietitian

In today’s health-conscious society, the demand for dietitians has surged as people aspire to maintain their fitness. Establishing a nutritionist business is viable even with a modest investment. You can recommend various diets tailored to individuals’ health conditions, dietary preferences, and fitness objectives. As your business grows, you can diversify by venturing into the production of dietary products, providing consultations, and organizing health clubs and seminars.

Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing stands out as a lucrative business where individuals promote products from well-known brands on their websites. However, even those without a blog or website can engage in affiliate marketing by enrolling in programs such as the one provided by Amazon.

In this model, the affiliate marketer earns a commission each time a customer purchases the provided affiliate links. Entrepreneurs can focus on creating a website or blog that consistently attracts sufficient daily traffic to maximize their affiliate marketing potential.

Real Estate Business

Establishing a real estate brokerage is a low-investment business concept, requiring the broker to invest primarily in their knowledge of local residential and commercial properties. Traditionally, brokers depended on their contacts, but contemporary brokers leverage social media and the internet to identify lucrative opportunities. While obtaining a broker license is essential for the seamless operation of this business, aspiring brokers may need to allocate some funds for it. Apart from that, there is no requirement for an initial investment to kickstart this low-investment business idea.

Vlogging and YouTube Channel

Engaging in video blogging, or vlogging, serves as a cost-effective method for individuals to enhance their business. Vlogs are crucial in building brand awareness and can cover a wide range of topics, from specific subjects to daily life. Monetization opportunities arise when these vlogs are uploaded on platforms such as YouTube.

Importantly, there is no necessity for significant investments in high-end cameras or editing tools to produce engaging content; instead, proficient shooting skills with a phone and effective editing abilities are sufficient. Confidence in front of the camera is paramount. With the escalating traffic on YouTube, content creators and brands wield substantial influence over their audience through compelling videos.

Paying Guest Accommodation

Another straightforward yet impactful method to generate income is by offering guest accommodation. If you have a house with additional space, consider renting a room to college students or working professionals. Establishing a comfortable and welcoming environment doesn’t necessitate a substantial investment. Alternatively, you can utilize services like Airbnb, eliminating the need for extensive advertising. Connecting with guests is easily achievable, and for business expansion, the key lies in delivering high-quality services.

Conclusion

These 18 low maintenance small business ideas only scratch the surface of launching a low-investment business. Numerous other possibilities include cooking classes, fitness centers, boutiques, salons, custom gift stores, and recruitment services, to name a few. Whether it’s yoga classes, daycare services, or carpooling, these businesses can yield substantial profits when targeting the right audience.

While ongoing costs such as marketing and operations persist, the initial investment for these ventures is easily attainable. Success in these businesses hinges on fundamental people and networking skills.

Choosing the right low maintenance small business ideas necessitates thorough research into the chosen business. If someone is well-informed about their desired venture and requires funding, they can explore options like applying for an MSME loan. The loan processing is convenient and hassle-free, ensuring that the need for funds doesn’t hinder the start of your business.