Is it mandatory to submit a PAN Card while opening a Demat Account?

As per a circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) of India on April 27th, 2007, submitting your PAN card is mandatory when opening a Demat account regardless of investment size or objective. Both the holders, in case of a joint account, will have to submit their respective PAN cards for evaluation before opening an account.

An NRI or a person of Indian origin will also have to submit a PAN card when opening an online DEMAT account. Exceptions are only made if you are prevented from obtaining a PAN Card due to unforeseen circumstances, where you may be allowed to open a ‘limited purpose Beneficiary Owner account’ if you hold securities in a physical form and are only interested in selling them.