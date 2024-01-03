Table of Content
We’ve all heard of Demat Accounts. But, what are they and how can you use them? If you are not very finance-savvy, this article will help.
Demat accounts are trading accounts used for buying or selling shares and otherwise participating in the commodity markets. It is an electronic medium through which you hold all of your investments, such as bonds, shares, and mutual funds in one place, while also providing a secure and convenient platform to keep track.
Earlier, trading was done in a physical form through share certificates. Physical shares are now redundant. Demat is short for dematerialized, which translates to dematerialize physical shares. Thus, a Demat account is simply an account where your shares are stored in digital form.
This section is a quick rundown of the process of opening a Demat account in India. More like, the Demat process!
Step 1: Pick a DP
To Open Demat Account, you first need to choose a Depository Participant (DP) either under CDSL or NSDL. CDSL and NDSL provide a list of DPs with whom an investor can open a Demat account. In India, banks, stockbrokers, and online investment platforms offer DP services. The choice of a DP depends on multiple factors like the brokerage charges, annual charges, and the leverage provided.
A depository is a centralized storage facility for all electronic securities. The Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) and the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) are two such depositories in India. Some well-known DP partners in India include IIFL.
Step 2: Fulfil account opening and KYC Requirements
Once you pick the DP of your choice, you can visit their website and fill out an online Demat account opening form to open a Demat account.
You are required to submit copies and present the original documents for the next step!
Step 3: Verification
Depending on your DP, you may be asked to be present in person for verification.
Step 4: Sign the Agreement
Once your verification is complete, you’d have to sign an agreement with your DP. This agreement will contain all the rules, regulations, duties, and rights that you as well as your DP are meant to abide by.
Step 5: Get Your Unique ID Number
Upon approval of your application, you will be provided with a unique Beneficial Owner Identification Number (BO ID). This ID, along with other details, will enable you to access your Demat Account online. You will be given instruction slips by the DP, which will be used for depository services like transfer, purchase, etc.
That’s all there is to the Demat account process.
The features and benefits of opening a Demat account are plenty. Let’s go through a few:
There are mainly three types of Demat Accounts available for investors to choose from:
Demat Accounts offer a bunch of benefits such as safety, ease of transaction, and faster settlement of trades. The procedure to open a Demat Account as laid out is fairly quick and easy. Looking for a safe avenue to invest with reasonable ease? Begin with opening your Demat account with IIFL Capital Services and start your investment journey with their trading app.
