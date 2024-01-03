According to the Foreign Exchange Management Act of 1999, the term NRI is used to refer to an individual who is an Indian citizen or an Indian-origin citizen who lives in a foreign country for employment, business or other reasons. The term NRI is also used to refer to an Indian citizen who has lived in India for less than 182 days during the preceding financial year.

NRI Demat Account

Indian financial markets, particularly stock markets, hold immense value for investors from around the world, including NRIs. Fortunately for NRIs, the procedure of opening a demat is quite similar to that for resident Indians. It is also operated and charged similarly.

The only manner in which the account opening process for NRIs is different is that you have to declare your status (resident or NRI) and then choose the suitable subtype of the NRI demat account for your needs