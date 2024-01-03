Table of Content
According to the Foreign Exchange Management Act of 1999, the term NRI is used to refer to an individual who is an Indian citizen or an Indian-origin citizen who lives in a foreign country for employment, business or other reasons. The term NRI is also used to refer to an Indian citizen who has lived in India for less than 182 days during the preceding financial year.
Indian financial markets, particularly stock markets, hold immense value for investors from around the world, including NRIs. Fortunately for NRIs, the procedure of opening a demat is quite similar to that for resident Indians. It is also operated and charged similarly.
The only manner in which the account opening process for NRIs is different is that you have to declare your status (resident or NRI) and then choose the suitable subtype of the NRI demat account for your needs
The procedure to open a Demat account as an NRI is quite simple and convenient:
As evidenced, the Demat account opening process for NRIs is not too different from that for resident Indians. All that you must ensure is to select the correct subtype of account when filing the paperwork to open a Demat account with your preferred DP. You can also streamline this process by using a Demat account app, which simplifies the paperwork and tracking of your investments.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.