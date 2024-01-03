But what about Non-Resident Indians (NRIs)? Can NRIs hold a demat account in India?
Demat is essentially a shortened form of dematerialization. A demat account holds physical certificates of your shares, bonds, ETFs and other financial instruments in the electronic format. When you open a demat account, it eliminates the need for physical share certificates. In other words, a demat account is like a bank account for your shares and other financial instruments.
When you buy or convert shares from the physical to the electronic form, the demat account is credited. Conversely, when the shares/assets in the demat account are sold, the account is debited. Demat accounts are maintained with depositories like the NSDL or the CDSL. They are administered by Depository Participants (DPs).
A depository is an organization or an entity that administers demat accounts, where the securities held by investors like you are held in electronic form. Depository Participants (DPs) are agents of depositories, and they are authorized to offer depository services to traders and investors. As per the guidelines of SEBI, financial institutions, banks, stockbrokers, and custodians can become DPs.
The short answer is yes. NRIs can hold Demat accounts in India. To elaborate further, SEBI regulations dictate that for NRIs as well, it’s mandatory to hold Demat accounts to trade in the stock markets. So, with regards to India, non-residents can also open Demat accounts to trade in the financial markets.
So, what’s the point of difference? For NRIs who wish to open Demat accounts in India, they must follow the rules specified in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Under those rules, NRIs can open repatriable and non-repatriable Demat accounts for trading or investing in the markets.
A repatriable Demat account is essentially linked with a Non-Resident External (NRE) account, and all the proceeds from the sale of securities and the gains from investments therein can be transferred/repatriated abroad. A non-repatriable Demat account is linked with a Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) bank account. Since these accounts are non-repatriable, there are restrictions on transferring money from these accounts to a foreign country.
There are also some other rules and regulations that NRIs must keep in mind before opening a Demat account in India and using it to trade or invest in the markets.
The bottom line is that NRIs can open Demat accounts in India. There are just a few additional regulations that NRIs need to follow. Now, with many DPs offering the facility to open a Demat account online, it’s easy for NRIs to get started with trading no matter where they’re located.
