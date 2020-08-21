Conclusion

According to the Income Tax department's rules, electronic verification of your returns is not mandatory. You can still send a physical copy of ITR-V via post to CPC, Bengaluru. However, the e-verification process is much more effective, quick and convenient. However, if you make use of the process, you will have to open a Demat Account and Trading Account with a trusted and reliable broker.