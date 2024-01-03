Can Demat Account Be Joint?

What Is a Joint Demat Account?

A demat account is the account where the shares that you buy are held in dematerialized or electronic form. It is not possible to have joint trading accounts. But a joint demat account is allowed. This joint demat account can have 1 primary account holder and up to 2 joint account holders. The utility of joint demat account comes where you want to hold stocks along with your family members. So you can be the primary account holder of the demat account. And your wife and daughter can be the joint account holder.

In order to trade the shares held in your demat account, you need to have a trading account. The trading account that can be linked to the joint demat account should be only of the primary account holder.

The steps for opening a joint demat account are simple.

How To Open A Joint Demat Account in India?