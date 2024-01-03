iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

How To Open A Joint Demat Account Online

Table of Content

Can Demat Account Be Joint?

What Is a Joint Demat Account?

A demat account is the account where the shares that you buy are held in dematerialized or electronic form. It is not possible to have joint trading accounts. But a joint demat account is allowed. This joint demat account can have 1 primary account holder and up to 2 joint account holders. The utility of joint demat account comes where you want to hold stocks along with your family members. So you can be the primary account holder of the demat account. And your wife and daughter can be the joint account holder.

In order to trade the shares held in your demat account, you need to have a trading account. The trading account that can be linked to the joint demat account should be only of the primary account holder.

The steps for opening a joint demat account are simple.

How To Open A Joint Demat Account in India?

  • Step 1: Apply for opening a joint demat account with a depository participant

    Go to a depository participant. The depository participant is usually a stock broker, such as IIFL Capital Services. The broker will ask for KYC documents of all the joint account holders.

  • Step 2: Submit the KYC documents

    In the next step, you submit the KYC documents. These documents include Aadhar card, PAN card etc. As mentioned above, all the joint account holders will have to submit their respective KYC documents.

  • Step 3: In-person verification

    In the case of joint demat accounts, in-person verification of all the account holders is mandatory. A broker, such as IIFL Capital Services, gets it done easily and at your convenience.

  • Step 4: Your joint demat account will now be opened

    After you complete the above three steps, your joint demat account will be opened. It is as simple as that.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Related Articles

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.