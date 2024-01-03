In India, the futures and options market has currently become a popular avenue for investors seeking a more significant portion of the Indian stock market. The craze of F&O in India holds a strong grip over the investors. Nevertheless, several traders and investors who are a beginner in the derivative market are primarily uninformed of the process of how it works or the concept of taxation on the gains in the derivatives market.

Calculating the F&O turnover is a must, as it helps to understand the amount of tax you owe to the government. So, in this blog, you will learn about future and option turnover calculation.

Futures And Options

Here is a quick review of the fundamentals of the options and futures. Both options and futures contracts are crucial to get a better idea about contract-based trading.

Futures

The futures contracts refer to the agreements occurring between sellers and buyers to sell and purchase a specific amount of the underlying asset. The contracts come with a specified future date. Similarly, it has a predetermined price at which the trade takes place.

Options

With options contracts, you will get the right to sell or buy a specific quantity of any underlying asset on a particular date in the future. The deal comes with a predetermined price. Note that you may sell or buy an underlying asset. However, it may not be a mandatory factor.

You may postpone your trade, leave it to expire, or even sell it. Nevertheless, the seller has to sell the trade according to the contract if you desire to buy it, and there is no room for them to go in denial.

Who Should Invest In Futures & Options?

Trading in futures and options (F&O) can yield profits, but it also involves risks, resulting in both advantages and disadvantages. Various categories of traders engage in F&O:

Hedgers

These individuals invest in a specific asset to shield themselves from the price fluctuations of that particular asset.

Speculators

Speculators focus solely on securities, leveraging price fluctuations. Their aim is to predict price movements and capitalize on them. While it is a personal choice, it’s important to note that leverage can amplify both returns and losses.

Arbitrageurs

These traders aim to profit from price differentials in various market conditions. They actively exploit any inefficiencies present in the market.

Deductions

As a trader, you have the opportunity to deduct specific expenses from your income. This implies that traders can subtract certain costs associated with their trading endeavours when determining their taxable income. Such expenses may encompass broker fees, software subscriptions, charges for your Demat account, or even rent if you maintain a designated trading area.

It’s crucial to note that the particulars of these deductions may differ depending on individual situations and tax regulations. Therefore, it is advisable to seek guidance from a tax professional or advisor for precise details. Keep in mind that although this provides a general outline, the actual future and option turnover calculation can become more intricate, particularly in the realm of taxes.

How To Calculate F&O Turnover?

Here’s a step-by-step guide on future and option turnover calculation:

Consider the total positive and negative variances when determining turnover.

Include the premium received by the trader when selling options.

If a trade is reversed, account for the subsequent difference in the turnover.

In F&O trading, the turnover for futures is essentially the absolute profit, representing the disparity between positive and negative values. The formula for F&O turnover calculation is as follows:

Futures Turnover= Absolute Profit

For options turnover, factor in both the absolute profit and the premium earned from selling options. The formula for F&O turnover calculation is expressed as:

Options Turnover=Absolute Profit + Premium from Selling Options

F&O Turnover Example

The F&O turnover calculation involves the following step of how to calculate F&O turnover:

Turnover comprises the aggregate of favourable and unfavourable differences (Profit/Loss).

The premium received from the sale of options should be factored into the turnover.

The differences in reverse trades entered should also contribute to the turnover.

Let’s illustrate this with the following example: