Derivative Trading has proved to be highly profitable for investors looking to diversify their portfolios by investing in other asset classes. Among derivatives , some choose options trading while some prefer Futures trading. However, given the complexity of futures contracts, you need to understand everything regarding the financial instrument.

What Is Future Trading?

A Futures contract is a legal agreement involving the sale and purchase of a certain commodity, asset, or security at a predetermined price and date in the future. To facilitate their trade on the futures exchange, futures contracts are standardised to check for quantity and quality.

The individual who purchases the future contract is obliged to purchase and/or receive the underlying asset before the futures contract expires. The seller of this contract takes on the obligation to provide and deliver the asset on which the futures contract is based to the buyer at the time the futures contract is exercised.

Future contracts allow an investor to speculate the direction in which the underlying assets such as a commodity, security, or financial instrument will move. These contracts are often purchased with the goal of hedging price movements of the underlying asset to prevent losses from rather unfavourable price changes.

Understanding Futures Contracts: What Is Future Trading?

Futures contracts are financial contracts with derivative nature, where both parties involved are meant to transact an asset at a predetermined future date and price. When you trade using Futures Contracts, the process is known as Futures Trading.

To follow the protocol of futures trading, a buyer must purchase while the seller sells the underlying asset at a price that is set, regardless of the prevailing market price as well as its expiration date. Future contracts also detail the quantity at which the underlying asset is standardised to facilitate trading using a futures exchange.

When people say, “futures” and “future contract,” they are referring to the same thing. As an instance, you may hear somebody claim that they purchased oil futures, which means the same thing as buying an oil futures contract. When someone uses the term ‘future contract,’ they are often referring to a certain type of futures like gold, bonds, oil, or S&P 500 index futures.

The Difference Between Futures and Forwards Contract

The term futures is a rather general way often used to refer to the entire market. Unlike forward contracts, as mentioned earlier, futures contracts are standardised. Forwards or forward contracts are similar types of agreements that lock in a future price in the present. However, forwards are traded over-the-counter (OTC) and have terms that are customisable. Alternatively, a future contract will have the same terms of selling and purchase, irrespective of the counterparty.