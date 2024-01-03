What is Physical Settlement?

Table of Content
When talking to an investor, you get to know that they lost all of their capital while trading. Thinking that they too would lose their capital, they pass on their idea of investing, thereby losing on huge wealth multiplication and profits. The Indian financial market is indeed volatile, but it does not mean that you will lose your investments. If this was the case every time, there wouldn’t be investors who made a fortune in the Indian financial market.
Then why the difference? Why do some investors lose money, and some go on to garner immense wealth? It depends entirely on the common mistakes investors commit while investing. You can diversify in various asset classes, such as derivatives, but you can incur massive losses without knowing about physical settlements and how the contracts are settled.
This blog details how derivatives are a good choice for diversification and will infuse the knowledge on their physical settlement.
A derivative is a form of a contract that derives its value from the underlying asset. The asset can be equity, a commodity, a currency, or even an index. The buyer is obligated to buy, or the seller is obligated to sell the underlying asset at a specified price on a specified date in the future. Essentially a financial contract between two or more parties, the value of the derivative is derived mainly from fluctuations that occur in the price or value of the underlying assets. These assets are usually investment instruments that are commonly traded in the market, such as currencies, commodities, bonds, stocks, and the market indices.
Derivative investors trade using two contracts called Futures and Options
Futures Contract: A futures contract is an agreement between the buyer and the seller of a particular asset. The buyers purchase a specific quantity of the asset at a predetermined price payable at a specific time in the future. This contract remains until maturity, and investors can sell them if the price has risen at the time of the expiry to make a profit.
Options Contract: An options trading contract is generally permitted in top assets wherein the trader has the right but not a legal obligation to buy/sell the purchased security at a fixed price. Such a contract helps investors make a profit based on price fluctuations without having to buy/sell the contract.
Derivatives work with two parties, where one is the creator of the Futures or Options contract, and the other one is the buyer who either wants to take the delivery of the asset or wants to profit from the price difference. Each contract comes with an underlying asset. For example, the contract may be created for stock, commodity, currency, etc., and come with a predetermined price called the strike price.
Generally, the creators want to safeguard themselves against the fall in the underlying asset price in the future. By creating a contract, they ensure that they will receive the strike price even if the price falls to a certain level. On the other hand, the buyers enter the contract believing that the underlying asset’s price will rise in the future, and they can benefit by selling the asset at higher prices.
However, almost all trading in Futures and Options is done on margin. Margin trading is a type of investing style that involves buying derivative contracts that are expensive and over your current budget. Through margin, you can buy contracts by paying only a small percentage of their prices, and the rest is provided by the stockbroker. This margin amount is then paid with interest back to the broker. Until then, the broker holds the securities as collateral.
Before April 11, 2018, trading in equity Futures and Options was cash-settled, meaning that the parties settled the contracts at the time of expiry date in cash without having to take the actual delivery of the underlying asset. However, now SEBI has made it mandatory that every contract that has stocks as its underlying asset must be settled through physical settlement. The main aim of SEBI behind the move was to limit excessive speculation, which resulted in making the specific stocks highly volatile.
A physical settlement is a method used in Futures and Options trading to settle the contracts at the time of expiry. Under the physical settlement method, the seller has to deliver the actual underlying asset (stocks) and cannot settle the contract by transferring cash based on the price difference between the contract’s strike price and the asset’s current market price.
In a physical settlement, the seller has to physically deliver the stocks to the buyer at the end of the expiration date. In a physical settlement, the following transactions take place:
ITM options are the only options contracts that are included in the physical settlement. There is no delivery obligation if they expire worthlessly and OTM (out-of-the-money).
Here are the benefits of physical settlement in Futures and Options Trading:
Previously, equity derivatives used to experience a lot of manipulation at the hands of speculators. These individuals are actual traders who try to predict the future price of the stocks based on various factors and monitor their prices regularly. If these speculators think that the price of a particular asset will go up, they buy a derivatives contract of that asset and sell it at the time of expiry to make a profit. As these speculators were not interested in getting the delivery of the stocks, the price experienced volatility.
With a physical settlement, the seller can ensure that the buyer will have to take the delivery of the stocks, and there will be a transparent transaction with the seller getting the total amount based on the value of the contract. However, physical settlement can be expensive compared to cash settlement as physical delivery includes additional steps that add to the overall expenditure. Furthermore, the physical settlement does not consider a futuristic change or market fluctuations. If you are looking to trade in Futures and Options, you can invest through IIFL.
IIFL is one of the leading players in the broking space in India, bringing more than 10 years of experience to the table, and offers broking services in equities, commodities, currencies, and derivatives.
Invest wise with Expert advice
There is a high risk involved in settling Futures and Options positions that result in physical settlement. Hence, brokers charge a physical delivery brokerage of 0.25% of the contract’s physical settled value. However, if the positions are netted off, the brokerage charge is 0.1%. Furthermore, an Exchange charge is levied on all physically settled contracts.
There is no need to send a separate statement to clients for physically settled transactions. However, the members are required to provide information about the physically settled contracts in the quarterly statement of accounts or the statement sent at the time of monthly/quarterly settlement.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.