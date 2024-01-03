Table of Content
Portfolio Management Services are personalized investment plans designed to cater to individual objectives. In essence, it provides the investor with the benefit of professional management and at the same time, diversification, but it is not risk-free. Investors should understand the PMS investment risks to protect their portfolios. This guide explores the associated risks & how investment risks can be minimized through proper risk management in PMS.
Portfolio Management Service is an investment service that sees experts managing a portfolio for an investor – this portfolio will comprise either equity or debt or both. PMS may seem lucrative but market volatility, liquidity issues, and management mistakes may impact results.
The major issues can be summarized as follows –
Here’s a quick overview of how to mitigate these risks-
|Risk
|Potential Impact
|Mitigation Strategy
|Market Risk
|Portfolio value erosion
|Diversify and use hedging strategies
|Concentration Risk
|Large losses due to sector-specific issues
|Invest across multiple sectors and asset classes
|Liquidity Risk
|Inability to sell assets when needed
|Maintain a mix of liquid and illiquid assets
|Managerial Risk
|Poor returns due to mismanagement
|Select reputable and experienced managers
|Regulatory Risk
|Compliance costs or reduced returns
|Stay updated on policy changes
The most effective strategies are –
How It Helps: Reduces overdependence on specific sectors.
How It Helps: Identifies issues early and allows timely adjustments.
How It Helps: Ensures risk levels match your financial plans.
How It Helps: Increases trust and reduces mismanagement risks.
How It Helps: Protects against significant market downturns.
Effective risk management in PMS helps preserve capital and ensure steady growth. By identifying vulnerabilities and implementing protective measures, investors can mitigate losses and enhance returns. Below are additional tips to fine-tune your risk management approach:
We hope you now understand PMS investment risks and how to manage them to optimize your returns while achieving your financial goals. Investors can actively mitigate PMS investment risks through a diversified portfolio, monitoring performance, and selecting reputable fund managers. Following these strategies gives your PMS the best possible risk management that protects your investments from unpredictable market forces. Invest wisely, and the road to financial freedom awaits you.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.