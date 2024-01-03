Table of Content
Most of us have experiences of bank executives, who have not provided us good services at some point of time. We face issues like activating our dormant account, issue of cheque book, adding nominee name, refunding overdraft charges, delay in remittance from abroad, closing bank account, etc. At times, we do not get a proper resolution from the bank. In such case need to know to whom can we file a complaint to resolve our issue.
Banks are like any other business and therefore you can file a complaint against themâ€”if you are not satisfied with their services. Filing a complaint also helps you, to make sure that next time you wonâ€™t have any bad experience with them. However, for a filing a complaint against a bank you first need to know the right process.
The main object of the complaint is to get resolved your problem as earliest. So it is most important to make complaint to appropriate person who will resolve your problem effectively. There is a system in Indian banking to get your problem resolved by contacting authorities in procedure. First approach to concerned bank, then Director of Public Grievances, Govt of India, then Ombudsman (RBI) and finally consumer forum. If you will follow the procedure you will find result sure.
Presently RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has compelled banks to hear customer on priority basis. On direction of RBI every bank has to appoint nodal office for redressal of customer grievances. Every bank has designated higher level office at head offices and other senior level officer at controlling offices and at large branches.
The RBI first introduced the Banking Ombudsman Scheme in 1995 and it was revised in 2002 to over regional and rural banks. Then again there was a revision in the year 2006 which is known as â€œBanking Ombudsman Scheme 2006to cover complaints for ATM transactions, debit and credit cards, deduction of service charges etc. It was last amended in February 2009, to cover problems due to internet banking. This RBI Banking Ombudsman scheme covers all banks- PSU Banks, Rural and Co-operative Banks. The Ombudsman Banking has been defined under clause 4 of the Banking Ombudsman Scheme, 2006.
The RBI shall specify the territorial limits to which the authority of each of the Banking Ombudsman shall extend.
The RBI on recommendation by its Governor may appoint one or more officials for this post. The minimum age to be considered shall be 55 years. The person selected will be appointed for a period of 3 years which could be further extended for a period not exceeding 2 years and subject to age limit of 65 years.
Any person who has a grievance against a services as mentioned above in Clause 12 of the scheme can approach Banking Ombudsman for addressing his concern. The person can make a complaint to Banking Ombudsman within whose jurisdiction the branch or office of the bank complained against is located.
The complaint filed should be in writing duly signed by the complainant. It should clearly state the name and address of complainant along with name and address of branch of bank against which complaint is being made. It should also give facts causing complaint supported by documents along with description of nature and extent of loss.
If the complainant has’t first approached the bank named in the complaint and the complaint would be accepted only if the other bank has
RBI Banking Ombudsman Offices in India are located at Mumbai Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and 11 other locations. Banking Ombudsman email can be obtained from RBI website for respective locations in Delhi, Mumbai and others.
