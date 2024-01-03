You can now check your EPF balance online using the new E-passbook facility available on the EPFO (Employees Provident Fund Organisation) website.

How to check your EPF balance?

You can check your EPF balance through the below mentioned methods

Using EPFO portal

Sending SMS

By giving a missed call

By using EPFO app

EPF, commonly known as PF, is a retirement benefit scheme that is available to the salaried employees. Both employees and employer make an equal contribution to the Fund, at the rate of 12% of the basic wages, dearness allowance and retaining allowance (if any) payable to employees per month. Thus, the total contribution to the Fund is 24%.

The EPF members can access E-passbook on the EPFO website after getting themselves registered on the site. The registered EPF members can obtain the E-passbook after entering establishment code, PF number and member name as mentioned in the PF slip.

Abhishek Bade, assistant manager-HR department, India Infoline, said,The PF department has considered ˜opening balance as on 31 March 2018 and has provided month wise contribution details from April 2011 till June 2012. The contributions for April & May 2012 would get updated in due course of time.

What is an E-passbook?

E-passbook is an online version of the PF status book, where employees PF status and transactions are recorded and tracked. All the transactions made in the account are displayed in the E-passbook, month and date wise. It also includes additional details like name and date of birth of the employee.

E-passbook will be available for active members only. No passbook shall be available for settled, inoperative or negative balance accounts. No passbook will be available for exempted establishments. To avail the E-passbook facility, EPF subscribers need to register themselves on the EPFO website and provide all the necessary details.

Register online

At present, the facility is only available to the members for whom the employer has uploaded the Electronic Challan Cum Return for the wage of May 2018 onwards. To get an E-passbook, an EPF subscriber needs to register their account on EPFO portal. The registration does not involve creation of any username and password. Hence, there is no need to create or remember any user id and password. You have to use your mobile number and any of your following identification proof number such as PAN, AADHAR, bank account, voter ID, passport or driving license to register and thereafter to login.

After adding your name and EPF account number, you need to click on Get PIN. The PIN is sent to you by SMS. This PIN authorisation is required every time you download the E-passbook and check your EPF balance.

Benefits of registration

You can download or ptint your Updated Passbook anytime.

You can download and print your UAN card.

You can update your KYC Information.

Check EPF Balance

Using EPFO portal: The balance in the EPF Passbook can be checked online on the EPFO website where you need to key in your UAN (Universal Account Number) ID and password.

Sending SMS: You can send an SMS with text as EPFOHO UAN ENG to mobile number 7738299899.

By giving a missed call: You can give a missed call to 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number, in sometime you will receive an SMS providing you with your PF details.

By using the EPFO app: Download the EPFO app and click on Member, then go to Balance/Passbook. Afterwards, enter your UAN and registered mobile number.

The same can also be checked on the Umang Application which is a recent development by EPFO. You simply have to key in your UAN number in the EPFO services page and an OTP (One-time Password) will be sent to your registered number.

Steps for UAN Allotment

Login to unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in

Go to â€˜Online Aadhaar Verified UAN Allotment on the bottom right side of the page.

Fill in your AADHAAR Number

Press on â€˜Generate OTP.

To activate UAN Status

Login to unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in

Go to ˜Know your UAN Status on the bottom right of the page.

Select PF office state

Select PF office

Mention company PF code

Mention employee ID

Mention Aadhaar,PAN number

Mention details like employee name, date of birth, mobile number and email-id. (Note: The name, date of birth and mobile number mentioned has to be the same as the one on Aadhaar card)

Press on ‘Get Authorization PIN’

PIN is sent on your cell phone

Steps to view E-Passbook