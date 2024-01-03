What Are The Documents Required For GST Registration?

Any Indian person or entity that supplies goods or services anywhere in the country with an annual aggregate turnover over Rs40 lakhs is required to obtain GST registration. In states like Manipur, Assam and Nagaland, the aggregate turnover limit is Rs 10 lakhs. Other than the aggregate turnover criteria, an individual or entity may also be required to obtain GST registration if they undertake interstate supply of goods. To register for GST, you require GST registration documents.

The documents required for GST registration are as follows:

GST Registration documents varies depending upon the type of business or constitution. Here are the details

Business category Documents required for GST registration Sole proprietor/ Individual Pan Card (owner)

Aadhar Card

Photograph (in JPEG format)

Bank account details (a copy of cancelled cheque or extract of bank statement or passbook must be uploaded in JPEG or PDF format

Address proof (any of the following is acceptable as address proof- ownership or lease document, electricity bill copy, property tax receipt, municipal khata copy).

In case it is a leased property, a consent letter or NOC from the owner is required. Partnership firm including LLP PAN card of all partners

Copy of partnership deed

Photographs of all partners and other authorised signatories

Address proof of partners

Proof of appointment of authorised signatory

Aadhar card of authorised signatory

In case of LLP, a registration certificate is required

Address proof of place of business HUF PAN card of HUF

PAN and Aadhar card of karta

Photograph of owner

Bank account details

Address proof of place of business Company (public and private) (Indian and foreign) PAN card of company

Incorporation certificate

PAN and Aadhar of authorised signatory (authorised signatory has to be Indian)

Proof of appointment of authorised signatory

PAN and address proof of all the directors

Photographs of all directors and authorised signatory

Bank account details

Address proof of principal place of business

The GST registration procedure also dictates that different types of documents be submitted based on the nature of activities being carried out by the entity. It is as follows:

Nature of GST registration Purpose of registration Documents required Normal taxpayer registration For taxable supply of goods and service PAN card of company

Incorporation certificate

Memorandum of association

PAN and Aadhar card of the authorised signatory (even if it is a company of foreign origin, the authorised signatory must be an Indian)

Proof of appointment of authorised signatory

PAN card and address proof of all the directors (or partners in case of a firm)

Photographs of all directors and authorised signatory

Bank account details

Address proof of principal place of business GST practitioner To enrol as GST practitioner Photo of the applicant

Address proof

Degree certificate

Pension certificate (in case of retired Government officials) TDS registration To deduct tax at source Photo of drawing and disbursing officers

PAN and TAN number of person being registered

Photo of authorised signatory

Proof of appointment of authorised signatory

Address proof of tax deductor TCS registration For e-commerce operators collecting tax at source PAN number of the person being registered

Photo of authorised signatory

Proof of appointment of authorised signatory

Address proof of tax collector A non-resident OIDAR service provider For online services providers not having a place of business in India Photo of authorised signatory

Proof of appointment of authorised signatory

Bank account details in India

Proof of non-resident online service provider (can be either the license issued by country of origin or incorporation certificate in India) UN Bodies/embassy To obtain unique identification number to claim refund on taxes paid on goods and services Photo of authorised signatory

Proof of appointment of authorised signatory

Bank account details in India

To register for GST, you need declare details such as PAN no, mobile number, email address and state or UT in part A of FORM GST REG-01 on the common portal. On successful verification of the details you will be provided with a temporary reference number. With this reference number, you can electronically submit an application in part B of FORM GST REG-01, along with the specified documents depending upon the category that you fall in or your purpose for registration as explained above. On receipt of the application you shall receive an acknowledgement under FORM GST REG-01. Upon verification of a correctly filed application your GST registration process will be complete.