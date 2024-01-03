What Are The Documents Required For GST Registration?

Table of Content
Any Indian person or entity that supplies goods or services anywhere in the country with an annual aggregate turnover over Rs40 lakhs is required to obtain GST registration. In states like Manipur, Assam and Nagaland, the aggregate turnover limit is Rs 10 lakhs. Other than the aggregate turnover criteria, an individual or entity may also be required to obtain GST registration if they undertake interstate supply of goods. To register for GST, you require GST registration documents.
The documents required for GST registration are as follows:
|Business category
|Documents required for GST registration
|Sole proprietor/ Individual
|
|Partnership firm including LLP
|
|HUF
|
|Company (public and private) (Indian and foreign)
|
The GST registration procedure also dictates that different types of documents be submitted based on the nature of activities being carried out by the entity. It is as follows:
|Nature of GST registration
|Purpose of registration
|Documents required
|Normal taxpayer registration
|For taxable supply of goods and service
|
|GST practitioner
|To enrol as GST practitioner
|
|TDS registration
|To deduct tax at source
|
|TCS registration
|For e-commerce operators collecting tax at source
|
|A non-resident OIDAR service provider
|For online services providers not having a place of business in India
|
|UN Bodies/embassy
|To obtain unique identification number to claim refund on taxes paid on goods and services
|
To register for GST, you need declare details such as PAN no, mobile number, email address and state or UT in part A of FORM GST REG-01 on the common portal. On successful verification of the details you will be provided with a temporary reference number. With this reference number, you can electronically submit an application in part B of FORM GST REG-01, along with the specified documents depending upon the category that you fall in or your purpose for registration as explained above. On receipt of the application you shall receive an acknowledgement under FORM GST REG-01. Upon verification of a correctly filed application your GST registration process will be complete.
