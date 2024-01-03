The prosperity and luck associated with the gold make it extremely popular among Indian investors. Apart from gold jewellery, Indians are also quite inclined toward hoarding gold coins. But is investing in gold coins a prudent choice? Scroll through this article to explore the different benefits of hoarding gold coins.

Minimal Maintenance

If you invest in gold coins, you don’t have to be concerned about its maintenance. You can safely store the gold coins for as long as you want. You will be able to sell them whenever you want to receive the best returns. Gold coins can secure your family’s future with minimal maintenance, unlike other tangible assets.

Easy to Purchase and Sell

Investing in gold coins is easier than gold ornaments. You can buy gold coins in the purest form and of any weight without worrying about making charges. Moreover, due to its high demand, you can easily sell gold coins in the market. Even if you don’t want to sell the coins, you can mortgage them and receive funds against them.

Protects Against Inflation

You can hedge gold coins against inflation. Gold can beat the inflation rate and lower your risk by a huge margin. Several people even consider gold coins as an alternative to currency, especially when the value of a currency is low in the market. Investing in gold is extremely prudent because its volatility in the market is low compared to other instruments.

Wealth Preservation

Do you find it hard to preserve liquid cash? In that case, you can always invest in gold coins to successfully preserve gold through multiple generations. Since the same cannot be said about paper-denominated currency, gold coins are definitely a more prudent investment option.

Factors to Consider Before Purchasing Gold Coins

If you have made up your mind to invest in gold coins, you should consider the following factors:

Purity You must check the purity of gold coins before investing in them. A 24-carat gold coin is the purest form, with no other metals found in it. But 22-karat gold coins are composed of gold and other metals like zinc or silver. Naturally, the price of 24-karat gold coins will be much higher than the other impure forms.

Hallmark Checking whether a gold coin is hallmarked is quite crucial before buying it. The hallmark is a sign of the originality of gold. Purchasing gold that is not hallmarked is never a prudent investment.

Weight Banks and jewellers sell gold coins of different weights, including 1 gram, 5 grams, and 10 grams. The price of a 1-gram gold coin will not be the same as 5 gm gold coins. Therefore, the size of your gold coin will considerably influence its price.

Closing Thoughts

You can easily purchase gold coins from online and offline stores. Additionally, the gold coin rate is quite justified according to its size and availability. Therefore, start investing in gold coins today.